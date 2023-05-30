PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    The PGA TOUR heads to Jack’s Place for this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with Round 1 set to begin Thursday from Muirfield Village GC in central Ohio. A stacked field full of the TOUR's best is ready for the next elevated event. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler travels to the Memorial looking for another win but will haved to beat the likes of Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Billy Horschel returns to defend his title and Rory McIlroy is back in action.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.


    All-time greatest shots from Muirfield Village Golf Club


    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m.. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    THURSDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:05 a.m. ET - Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

    Featured Groups

    7:53 a.m. ET - Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

    8:29 a.m. ET – Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    7:53 a.m. ET - Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton

    Featured Groups

    7:41 a.m. ET - Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay

    8:05 a.m. ET - Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

