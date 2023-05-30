How to watch the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The PGA TOUR heads to Jack’s Place for this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with Round 1 set to begin Thursday from Muirfield Village GC in central Ohio. A stacked field full of the TOUR's best is ready for the next elevated event. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler travels to the Memorial looking for another win but will haved to beat the likes of Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Billy Horschel returns to defend his title and Rory McIlroy is back in action.