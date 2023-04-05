See the clubs that 19-year-old amateur Gordon Sargent is using at the Masters
3 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Gordon Sargent, the Vanderbilt sophomore who’s the first amateur in two decades to receive a special exemption into the Masters, is generating a lot of buzz on the grounds of Augusta National. The reigning NCAA champion has wowed with his incredible driving distance while playing practice rounds alongside some of the biggest names in the game, including Rory McIlroy, Max Homa and Justin Thomas.
Homa described him as a “phenomenal golfer” and “really nice kid.” He also was amazed by his driving distance.
“He was so far by us it’s crazy. It doesn’t look like he’s going at it that hard. I've heard so many good things about his game. It was probably even more impressive to see him in person.”
Max Homa
On Monday, Sargent outdrove Homa and Thomas by 40 yards on the 17th hole. Sargent’s ball speed is 190-plus mph, which would exceed even TOUR leader Cameron Champ in that category. Sargent is known for producing tee shots of 350-plus yards despite weighing approximately 175 pounds.
He arrived at Vanderbilt with a ball speed in the upper 170s but added strength and speed during his freshman season. Just before his win at the NCAA Championship, he decreased the loft in his driver by a degree (to 9 degrees) because his newly-found speed was imparting too much spin on his tee shots. That switch came in handy at the NCAAs, where he blasted a tee shot on the first playoff hole that resounded throughout the golf world.
The 18th hole at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, is protected by a bunker on the left and water on the right. Sargent swung with impunity, blasting a tee shot that landed in the fairway before trickling into the second cut. It left him just 140 yards into the 520-yard hole.
“It sent a message to everybody on that tee box that, ‘I’m about to go take this thing,’” Limbaugh told Vanderbilt’s website. “The second he hit that drive, I had about 25 text messages from former players just saying ‘OMG’ or going crazy about the ball speed.”
Sargent hit his approach shot 5 feet from the hole location cut close to the water and made the birdie putt to win the national championship. Sargent’s caddie for the Masters, William Kane, also looped for Sargent in the U.S. Amateur and said Sargent’s second round was the most impressive driving display he’s seen. That is high praise, as Kane caddied on TOUR for Webb Simpson from 2008-10. Sargent hit 13 of 14 fairways and averaged 360 yards off the tee, according to Kane, and shot 65 on a day when the field’s scoring average was nearly 10 strokes higher.
On Tuesday at the Masters, GolfWRX.com took a look into the 19-year-old’s golf bag to see what equipment he’s teeing it up with at his major championship debut.
Check out Sargent’s full club specifications below:
Driver: Titleist TSR2 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist TSR2+ (14.5 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80-gram 6.5-flex
Irons: Titleist T100 (3 and 4 iron), Titleist 620 MB (5-9 iron)
Shafts: Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10TX (3 iron), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-9 iron)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46.10F, 52.08F and 56.10S), and Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46 degrees), S300 (52 and 56 degrees), and S400 (60 degrees)
Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1