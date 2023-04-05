See the clubs that 19-year-old amateur Gordon Sargent is using at the Masters

Sargent hit his approach shot 5 feet from the hole location cut close to the water and made the birdie putt to win the national championship. Sargent’s caddie for the Masters, William Kane, also looped for Sargent in the U.S. Amateur and said Sargent’s second round was the most impressive driving display he’s seen. That is high praise, as Kane caddied on TOUR for Webb Simpson from 2008-10. Sargent hit 13 of 14 fairways and averaged 360 yards off the tee, according to Kane, and shot 65 on a day when the field’s scoring average was nearly 10 strokes higher.