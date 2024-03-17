PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Evolution of golf fashion at THE PLAYERS: Look through decades

1 Min Read

Style Insider

On the left, Paul Azinger lifts THE PLAYERS trophy in 1992. On the right, Adam Scott keeps warm during THE PLAYERS 2022. (Getty Images)

On the left, Paul Azinger lifts THE PLAYERS trophy in 1992. On the right, Adam Scott keeps warm during THE PLAYERS 2022. (Getty Images)

    Written by Stephanie Royer

    Over the years, golf fashion has been shaped and molded by societal trends and technological advancements. But how does that change look in the context of one tournament? With the final day of the 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship upon us, let's take a look back through the styles that have graced the past five decades of this event.

    The 1970s

    During the 1970s, synthetic fabrics were introduced to the course, which improved performance. Brown polyester and wide-collared shirts were popular and other trends of the time, such as bell-bottom pants, seeped onto the golf course.

    Jack Nicklaus at THE PLAYERS Championship 1978. (PGA TOUR Archive)

    Jack Nicklaus at THE PLAYERS Championship 1978. (PGA TOUR Archive)


    1980s

    The 1980s ushered in bold colors and patterns, some unique forms of sun protection and oversized clothing. Some players returned to traditional clothing styles improved by moisture-wicking fabric.


    From left to right, J.C. Snead, Calvin Peete and Payne Stewart at THE PLAYERS Championship. (PGA TOUR Archive)

    From left to right, J.C. Snead, Calvin Peete and Payne Stewart at THE PLAYERS Championship. (PGA TOUR Archive)

    From left to right, Bernhard Langer, Hal Sutton and Lee Trevino at past editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (PGA TOUR Archive)

    From left to right, Bernhard Langer, Hal Sutton and Lee Trevino at past editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (PGA TOUR Archive)

    From left to right, Arnold Palmer, Seve Ballesteros and Fred Couples at THE PLAYERS Championship. (PGA TOUR Archive)

    From left to right, Arnold Palmer, Seve Ballesteros and Fred Couples at THE PLAYERS Championship. (PGA TOUR Archive)


    1990s

    In the 1990s, big-name clothing lines began to enter the golf world. Sponsorships and logos began to influence what players wore on the course. More mainstream fashion became featured on courses, including matching sets with loud, blocked-out colors.


    Nick Price playing the island green of TPC Sawgrass at THE PLAYERS Championship. (PGA TOUR Archive)

    Nick Price playing the island green of TPC Sawgrass at THE PLAYERS Championship. (PGA TOUR Archive)

    Byron Nelson and Tom Kite at TPC Sawgrass. (PGA TOUR Archive)

    Byron Nelson and Tom Kite at TPC Sawgrass. (PGA TOUR Archive)

    From left to right, Ian Baker-Finch, Nick Faldo and Billy Ray Brown at THE PLAYERS Championship. (Gary Newkirk/Allsport)

    From left to right, Ian Baker-Finch, Nick Faldo and Billy Ray Brown at THE PLAYERS Championship. (Gary Newkirk/Allsport)

    Paul Azinger (L) and Jodie Mudd (R) at THE PLAYERS Championship. (PGA TOUR Archive)

    Paul Azinger (L) and Jodie Mudd (R) at THE PLAYERS Championship. (PGA TOUR Archive)


    2000s

    The 2000s marked a shift toward more muted, traditional styles favoring neutral-toned color palettes and khakis. Though some turned against the tide, favoring bolder styles, many favored sophistication. Golf became more performance-focused, and players dressed for fit and comfort rather than presentation.


    Jesper Parnevik at THE PLAYERS Championship 2005. (Getty Images)

    Jesper Parnevik at THE PLAYERS Championship 2005. (Getty Images)

    On the left, Tiger Woods poses with the trophy after his first U.S. Amateur win in 1994 at TPC Sawgrass. On the right, Tiger Woods at THE PLAYERS Championship 2001. (Getty Images)

    On the left, Tiger Woods poses with the trophy after his first U.S. Amateur win in 1994 at TPC Sawgrass. On the right, Tiger Woods at THE PLAYERS Championship 2001. (Getty Images)

    Adam Scott at past editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Getty Images)

    Adam Scott at past editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Getty Images)


    2010s

    The 2010s witnessed a return to funky patterns, bright colors and eye-catching designs. New styles and sneaker-like golf shoes gained their foothold in the golf fashion space.


    Rory McIlroy at past editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy at past editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler at past editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler at past editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Getty Images)

    From left to right, Luke Donald, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day at past editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Getty Images)

    From left to right, Luke Donald, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day at past editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Getty Images)


    2020s

    With its return back to the month of March in 2019, THE PLAYERS necessitates that players bring their best gear for all types of weather. TPC Sawgrass saw creative ways to brave the worst of the Floridian elements -- including a hoodie-quarter-zip hybrid, trendy beanies and a distinctive neck warmer. Throughout the event, players express freedom of creative expression within the boundaries of performance-enhancing technology.


    From left to right, Tom Kim, Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott at recent editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Getty Images)

    From left to right, Tom Kim, Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott at recent editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas at past editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas at past editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland at past and current editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland at past and current editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Getty Images)




    Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played on her college golf team and is currently on a meaningful journey to travel to every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.