Evolution of golf fashion at THE PLAYERS: Look through decades
1 Min Read
On the left, Paul Azinger lifts THE PLAYERS trophy in 1992. On the right, Adam Scott keeps warm during THE PLAYERS 2022. (Getty Images)
Written by Stephanie Royer
Over the years, golf fashion has been shaped and molded by societal trends and technological advancements. But how does that change look in the context of one tournament? With the final day of the 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship upon us, let's take a look back through the styles that have graced the past five decades of this event.
The 1970s
During the 1970s, synthetic fabrics were introduced to the course, which improved performance. Brown polyester and wide-collared shirts were popular and other trends of the time, such as bell-bottom pants, seeped onto the golf course.
Jack Nicklaus at THE PLAYERS Championship 1978. (PGA TOUR Archive)
1980s
The 1980s ushered in bold colors and patterns, some unique forms of sun protection and oversized clothing. Some players returned to traditional clothing styles improved by moisture-wicking fabric.
1990s
In the 1990s, big-name clothing lines began to enter the golf world. Sponsorships and logos began to influence what players wore on the course. More mainstream fashion became featured on courses, including matching sets with loud, blocked-out colors.
2000s
The 2000s marked a shift toward more muted, traditional styles favoring neutral-toned color palettes and khakis. Though some turned against the tide, favoring bolder styles, many favored sophistication. Golf became more performance-focused, and players dressed for fit and comfort rather than presentation.
2010s
The 2010s witnessed a return to funky patterns, bright colors and eye-catching designs. New styles and sneaker-like golf shoes gained their foothold in the golf fashion space.
2020s
With its return back to the month of March in 2019, THE PLAYERS necessitates that players bring their best gear for all types of weather. TPC Sawgrass saw creative ways to brave the worst of the Floridian elements -- including a hoodie-quarter-zip hybrid, trendy beanies and a distinctive neck warmer. Throughout the event, players express freedom of creative expression within the boundaries of performance-enhancing technology.
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played on her college golf team and is currently on a meaningful journey to travel to every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.