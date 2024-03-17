Winner's Bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to go back-to-back at THE PLAYERS

Scottie Scheffler became the first ever player to defend at THE PLAYERS Championship, earning his eighth PGA TOUR title and second at TPC Sawgrass. The world No. 1 also wins in back-to-back weeks following a putter change that propelled him to clinch his second red cardigan sweater at Bay Hill . The new Taylormade Spider Tour X putter is a half-inch longer than Scheffler's previous one.