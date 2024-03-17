Winner's Bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to go back-to-back at THE PLAYERS
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Scottie Scheffler became the first ever player to defend at THE PLAYERS Championship, earning his eighth PGA TOUR title and second at TPC Sawgrass. The world No. 1 also wins in back-to-back weeks following a putter change that propelled him to clinch his second red cardigan sweater at Bay Hill. The new Taylormade Spider Tour X putter is a half-inch longer than Scheffler's previous one.
Check out the clubs he used for his victory below:
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60.5-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1