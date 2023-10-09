PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Finals fashion roundup: What did everyone wear to the PGA TOUR Card Ceremony?

Style Insider

    Written by Stephanie Royer

    Thirty PGA TOUR cards were awarded after the dramatic conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

    Family members and loved ones gathered on the hills around the 18th green at Victoria National Golf Club, cheering on as players were handed their cards by PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. The players threw their "TOURBound" hats in the air and then came the festivities: Sparklers, champagne and many tears.

    Some came dressed in their Sunday best -- like Jake Knapp in a "TOURBOUND" jersey -- while some came right off the course in golf attire. Other, such as Argentinian Alejandro Tosti and Puerto Rican Rafael Campos wore their country's flags wrapped around them. Josh Teater had a hungry hippo clipped to his shirt, alleging, "It reaches into the hole to grab the ball for you." Flowery hats, flowy dresses, boy scout uniforms, jumpsuits, babies in Nike kicks and caddie bibs abounded. Swipe for the best from the ceremony.


    Alejandro Tosti at the PGA TOUR card ceremony. (Stephanie Royer/PGA TOUR)

    Chandler Philipps and fellow #TOURBound pros at the card ceremony. (PGA TOUR)

    Adrien Dumont De Chassart and his partner at the PGA TOUR card ceremony. (Stephanie Royer/PGA TOUR)

    Family and loved ones of players at the PGA TOUR card ceremony. (Stephanie Royer/PGA TOUR)

    The Boy Scouts of America at the PGA TOUR card ceremony. (PGA TOUR)

    Kevin Dougherty's family at the PGA TOUR card ceremony. (PGA TOUR)

    Chan Kim and Rico Hoey at the PGA TOUR card ceremony. (PGA TOUR)

    Family and loved ones of players at the PGA TOUR card ceremony. (PGA TOUR)

    Rafael Campos and loved ones at the PGA TOUR card ceremony. (PGA TOUR)

    Ben Silverman's family at the PGA TOUR card ceremony. (PGA TOUR)

    Family and loved ones of players at the PGA TOUR card ceremony. (PGA TOUR)

    Scott Gutschewski and family at the PGA TOUR card ceremony. (Stephanie Royer/PGA TOUR)

    Scott Gutschewski and family at the PGA TOUR card ceremony. (Stephanie Royer/PGA TOUR)

    Jake Knapp at the PGA TOUR card ceremony. (PGA TOUR)

    Josh Teater at the PGA TOUR card ceremony. (PGA TOUR)

    Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played on her college golf team and is currently on a meaningful journey to travel to every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.

