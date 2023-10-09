Finals fashion roundup: What did everyone wear to the PGA TOUR Card Ceremony?

Some came dressed in their Sunday best -- like Jake Knapp in a "TOURBOUND" jersey -- while some came right off the course in golf attire. Other, such as Argentinian Alejandro Tosti and Puerto Rican Rafael Campos wore their country's flags wrapped around them. Josh Teater had a hungry hippo clipped to his shirt, alleging, "It reaches into the hole to grab the ball for you." Flowery hats, flowy dresses, boy scout uniforms, jumpsuits, babies in Nike kicks and caddie bibs abounded. Swipe for the best from the ceremony.