Finals fashion roundup: What did everyone wear to the PGA TOUR Card Ceremony?
1 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
Thirty PGA TOUR cards were awarded after the dramatic conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.
Family members and loved ones gathered on the hills around the 18th green at Victoria National Golf Club, cheering on as players were handed their cards by PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. The players threw their "TOURBound" hats in the air and then came the festivities: Sparklers, champagne and many tears.
Some came dressed in their Sunday best -- like Jake Knapp in a "TOURBOUND" jersey -- while some came right off the course in golf attire. Other, such as Argentinian Alejandro Tosti and Puerto Rican Rafael Campos wore their country's flags wrapped around them. Josh Teater had a hungry hippo clipped to his shirt, alleging, "It reaches into the hole to grab the ball for you." Flowery hats, flowy dresses, boy scout uniforms, jumpsuits, babies in Nike kicks and caddie bibs abounded. Swipe for the best from the ceremony.
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played on her college golf team and is currently on a meaningful journey to travel to every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.