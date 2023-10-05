Finals update: Bubble boys Matt McCarty, Mac Meissner chase PGA TOUR cards together
Projections after Round 1 at Korn Ferry Tour Championship
NEWBURGH, Ind. – Matt McCarty and Mac Meissner have become close friends across the past two Korn Ferry Tour seasons. Oftentimes on Mondays between events, they’ll play 2 v. 2 matches with their caddies. McCarty and his caddie are the Road Dawgs; Meissner and his caddie are the Gravel Catz.
McCarty and Meissner have maintained similar positions on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List throughout the year and into this week’s season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. McCarty entered the week at 37th; Meissner was 35th. The top 30 after this week will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Meissner and McCarty’s friendship on display at Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Neither has previously held a PGA TOUR card, and the duo has an extra edge at Victoria National Golf Club in southern Indiana: they’re paired together for the first two rounds. McCarty closed with four consecutive birdies on a rainy Thursday for a 3-under 69; Meissner carded a steady 1-under 71. McCarty (T5 this week) is now projected to the No. 30 spot, with Meissner projected 39th.
Both players know that the projections will move at a fast and furious pace throughout the weekend in southern Indiana, where the rain appears likely to clear up but the temperatures are slated to drop. McCarty and Meissner have played many practice rounds together this season and often shared rental houses. Now they hope to earn TOUR cards together, as the top 30 on the Points List after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will participate in Sunday afternoon’s traditional card ceremony on the 18th green at Victoria National.
What does this week mean to the duo?
“Everything,” said McCarty after drying off Thursday afternoon. “It was nice playing together, just have that familiarity in a week that is kind of different. There’s a lot on the line obviously, so it means a lot.”
“It definitely means a lot,” added Meissner, “but to know that we’ve already got our (Korn Ferry Tour) cards locked up for next year, playing with a nothing-to-lose mentality … I know it’s easy to say that, especially out on the course where you’ve got to hit shots in the rain and you’ve got water all over the place, it’s not as easy to be thinking that, but that’s the goal; that’s the mentality.”
Easier perspective to maintain alongside a close friend, as well.
“Anytime I hear Matt say anything, it makes me laugh,” Meissner said with a laugh. “He’s always able to bring a smile to my face, even if we’re out struggling on the course, so that’s great.”
TOP-30 BUBBLE
The top 16 players on the Points List into the week have mathematically clinched their spots in the top 30, with the next 14 cards to be finalized at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Nos. 17-23 on the Points List entered the week with a sizable cushion on the bubble, with the bubble most tightly contested between Nos. 26 and 33. Entering the week, there was only a 29-point gap between No. 26 Carter Jenkins and No. 33 Trace Crowe, the equivalent of a 31st-place finish at Victoria National. Anything can and will happen this week.
Here's a look at players on the bubble into the week, where they stand at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and how they currently project on the Points List:
No. 26 Carter Jenkins: Solo 73rd (12-over 84), projected No. 34
No. 27 Joe Highsmith: T34 (1-over 73), projected No. 32
No. 28 Chase Seiffert: T16 (1-under 71), projected No. 28
No. 29 Shad Tuten: T5 (3-under 69), projected No. 21
No. 30 Jackson Suber: T52 (4-over 76), projected No. 36
No. 31 Roger Sloan: T28 (even-par 72), projected No. 33
No. 32 Wilson Furr: T16 (1-under 71), projected No. 31
No. 33 Trace Crowe: T34 (1-over 73), projected No. 35
It was a struggle on Thursday for Jenkins, who made two double bogeys and a triple bogey on his opening nine in soggy conditions, leaving him well back of the pack. He now projects 38 points behind McCarty (who is currently projected No. 30). As things currently stand, Jenkins would need a top-24 finish at Victoria National to earn a TOUR card. Jenkins is currently 13 strokes back of that threshold, meaning a tough road ahead. Tough, but doable.
Jenkins played alongside Mason Andersen, who opened in 8-under 64 to take a three-stroke lead over David Kocher at Victoria National. Jenkins interestingly shared second place alongside Andersen at last month’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, but Thursday saw a sharp contrast in form.
Jorge Fernandez Valdes entered the week No. 24 on the Points List but opened in 4-over 76 (T52) and is projected No. 29. Parker Coody began the week at No. 20 on the Points List, opened in 6-over 78 (T67) and is projected No. 27. Ryan McCormick began the week at No. 22 on the Points List, opened in 1-over 73 (T34) and is projected No. 26. This contingent looks well-positioned to finish top-30 on the Points List and solidify 2024 TOUR membership at week’s end – but they won’t be throwing any parties until the numbers are finalized.
THE LEADER
Mason Andersen opened with a bogey-free, 8-under 64 at Victoria National, a statement round on a soggy Thursday where the field averaged 73.233. Andersen entered the week at No. 42 on the Points List, needing a solo 13th this week at minimum (and likely more) for a chance at his first TOUR card. Andersen advanced from pre-qualifying through Final Stage of Q-School last fall to earn guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts, and the Arizona State alum has notched nine top-25s in 25 starts to comfortably earn a spot in the season finale. Suddenly he has a chance at his first TOUR card; Andersen is projected No. 8 on the Points List after the opening round.
“I don’t feel like it’s the end of the world if I don’t pull this one off,” Andersen said, “but I certainly do want to pull this one off … I’ve exceeded my expectations, and I’m just super excited.”
Mason Andersen leads by three after Thursday at Korn Ferry Tour Championship
CHASE FOR NO. 1
The top finisher on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List will earn fully exempt 2024 PGA TOUR membership and will qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open and THE PLAYERS Championship. Ben Kohles entered the week in the No. 1 position, with Nos. 2-6 on the Points List having a mathematical chance to supplant Kohles and finish No. 1. Kohles, a two-time winner this season, opened in 4-under 68 at Victoria National (T3), a strong start as he looks to cement the top spot.
“I’ve been in a great place all year, and my game’s been feeling really good,” Kohles said. “It sure is nice to have locked up a card quite some time ago … looking for another strong week. I know I have a little bit of a lead in the Points, but anyone can win and take that No. 1 spot away, so my focus is just keep my head down and try to have a really good week.”
Here's a look at those with a mathematical chance to finish No. 1 (behind Kohles), how they fared Thursday, and what they need for a chance to supplant Kohles:
No. 2 Chan Kim: T28 (needs two-way T2)
No. 3 Rico Hoey: T16 (needs two-way T2)
No. 4 Ben Silverman: T52 (needs solo second)
No. 5 Alejandro Tosti: T5 (needs win)
No. 6 Pierceson Coody: T52 (needs win)
FIGHTING FOR FINAL STAGE
After the 30 PGA TOUR cards are finalized, Nos. 31-60 on the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Points List will qualify for Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, which will offer five TOUR cards (and ties). Nos. 61-75 on the season-ending Points List will begin Q-School at Second Stage.
Australia’s Dimi Papadatos, who entered the week at No. 67 on the Points List, opened the week in 4-under 68 (currently T3) and is projected No. 54. All players in the field have a mathematical chance at a TOUR card – including Papadatos, who needs a victory for a chance – but the chance to bypass Second Stage is always appreciated.
Here’s a look at players around the top-60 bubble into the week and how they project:
No. 56 Quade Cummins: T65 (5-over 77), projected No. 60
No. 57 Jeremy Paul: T40 (2-over 74), projected No. 59
No. 58 Sam Saunders: T16 (1-under 71), projected No. 58
No. 59 Paul Peterson: T10 (2-under 70), projected No. 56
No. 60 Patrick Cover: T52 (4-over 76), projected No. 62
No. 61 Brad Hopfinger: T52 (4-over 76), projected No. 63
No. 62 Davis Chatfield: T45 (3-over 75), projected No. 64
No. 63 Steven Fisk: T16 (1-under 71), projected No. 61
