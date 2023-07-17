What the stats say about Rory McIlroy’s major quest

So why might this week at Royal Liverpool be different? Firstly, McIlroy rarely enters a major championship on the kind of hot streak he’s currently enjoying. It’s not just that he won last week – he’s finished in the top-ten in each of his last six starts. Only one other time in his professional career has McIlroy gone to a major coming off six or more consecutive top-ten finishes – the 2019 Masters, when he had done so in seven in a row. This will be the fifth time McIlroy has played a major having won his previous worldwide start. In three of the four prior instances, he finished in the top 10 at that major. That includes the 2014 PGA at Valhalla, when he picked up major championship win No. 4.