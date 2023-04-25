How Rahm raised his game even higher

On the surface, Rahm didn’t seem to have much to clean up in terms of ball-striking one year ago. Entering the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Rahm led the TOUR in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and greens in regulation. In four of his first five full seasons on TOUR, he wound up in the top-10 in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Nobody could characterize Rahm as anything less than elite when it came to his game off the tee or with his irons.