Monday qualifiers: Mexico Open at Vidanta
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The open qualifiers for this week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta include a former Oklahoma State standout, a 36-year-old Guatemalan set for his first TOUR start, and two players who have finished runner-up on TOUR – one on five occasions.
Zach Bauchou, Kyle Reifers and Jose Toledo shared medalist honors in the qualifier, each carding 6-under 66 at Black Hawk CC in Richmond, Texas, securing tee times this week at Vidanta Vallarta with no playoff needed. Toledo is set to make history as the first Guatemalan on record to compete in a PGA TOUR event.
Brian Davis survived a 5-for-1 playoff at 5-under 67. The odd men out were Daniel Jones, Tyson Reeder, Cody Banach and Chris Naegel.
The qualifier was contested on April 17, to allow players ample time for travel arrangements to Vidanta Vallarta.
In all, 65 players competed for four spots in the field. For all scores from the Mexico Open qualifier, click here.
Here’s a capsule look at the four Mexico Open qualifiers …
Zach Bauchou (6-under 66)
Age: 27
Hometown: Forest, Virginia
Alma mater: Oklahoma State University
PGA TOUR starts: 4
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Made six birdies in qualifying round and was bogey-free … Has competed on the All Pro Tour in recent years, including a victory at the 2020 Fore the Kids Shootout in Texas … Was an accomplished collegiate player at Oklahoma State; was named a semifinalist for the Ben Hogan Award and Jack Nicklaus Award as a junior in 2018 … Represented the victorious U.S. Team at the 2018 Palmer Cup … Won back-to-back Canadian Men’s Amateur titles in 2017 and 2018 … Finished runner-up at the 2013 Junior PLAYERS Championship.
Kyle Reifers (6-under 66)
Age: 39
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Alma mater: Wake Forest University
PGA TOUR starts: 162
Cuts made: 87
Best PGA TOUR finish: Second, 2015 Barracuda Championship
Notes: Made six birdies in his qualifying round and was without a bogey … Finished runner-up to J.J. Henry in a playoff at TOUR’s 2015 Barracuda Championship … Played PGA TOUR full-time in 2007, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons … Won the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2006 Chattanooga Classic as a Monday qualifier, defeating Brandt Snedeker in a playoff … Both of his parents are Ohio State Amateur winners; he followed suit in 2004.
Jose Toledo (6-under 66)
Age: 36
Hometown: Guatemala City, Guatemala
Alma mater: University of New Orleans
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made five birdies and an eagle against one bogey in qualifying round … Has won twice on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica; this will mark his first career PGA TOUR start … Enjoys salsa dancing and is an avid supporter of the Guatemala national soccer team … In 2018, actively fundraised for volcano victims in his native Guatemala and has also been involved in numerous charitable initiatives in his home country, including a foundation that helps children each Christmas.
Brian Davis (5-under 67, advanced via playoff)
Age: 48
Hometown: London, England
PGA TOUR starts: 382
Cuts made: 219
Best PGA TOUR finish: Second, five times
Notes: Made three birdies and an eagle in the qualifying round, with no bogeys, to earn a spot in playoff. Earned spot in field with par on fourth playoff hole … Also Monday qualified into this season’s World Wide Technology Championship, and he played the Puerto Rico Open and Corales Puntacana Championship on his number. 0-for-3 in cuts made … Holds TOUR Veteran Member status, with 150-plus career cuts made … Has had two bouts with skin cancer and is affiliated with The Skin Cancer Foundation, in hopes of educating others about the dangers of the sun and the importance of prevention.