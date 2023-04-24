Monday qualifiers: Mexico Open at Vidanta

Notes: Made three birdies and an eagle in the qualifying round, with no bogeys, to earn a spot in playoff. Earned spot in field with par on fourth playoff hole … Also Monday qualified into this season’s World Wide Technology Championship, and he played the Puerto Rico Open and Corales Puntacana Championship on his number. 0-for-3 in cuts made … Holds TOUR Veteran Member status, with 150-plus career cuts made … Has had two bouts with skin cancer and is affiliated with The Skin Cancer Foundation, in hopes of educating others about the dangers of the sun and the importance of prevention.