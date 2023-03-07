How the top three separate themselves statistically

In the 2020-21 season, Scheffler ranked well outside the top 100 in average proximity to the hole from 50-125 yards, 150-175 yards and 175-200 yards. Since the beginning of last season, he has made huge improvements from those distances – up more than 100 spots in all three yardage buckets. These improvements may seem small – for example, he’s getting the ball 3 feet, 6 inches closer on average from 175-200 yards – but that difference has moved him from 131st in 2020-21 to 9th since the beginning of last season. It’s all added up to massive results, as his five wins since last January are most of any player on TOUR.