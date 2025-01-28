Sleeper Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Taylor Pendrith +5500… When players show form, we shouldn’t ignore it. When you have a convergence of recent form and previous form at a course/event… well then, they need to be on your radar. Pendrith was T7 a year ago – and remember he would have had a chance to better that if the fourth round had of played out – but is also playing great golf right now. The Canadian cashed for me in the Top 10 category at Torrey Pines with a T7 last week, and he had a solid T13 at The Sentry against a similar field to this one. It also helps that the data crunchers at the PGA TOUR have slotted Pendrith as second in this field for “course fit,” so who am I to argue with the data? With his win at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson last year lifting the monkey of winning off his back, I believe Pendrith can handle the limelight should he find himself against the stars on Sunday.