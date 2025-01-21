Sleeper Picks: Farmers Insurance Open

Rico Hoey +600 … I mentioned Hossler’s runner-up at the junior worlds at Torrey a decade or so ago – well, the guy who stopped him going back-to-back was none other than Hoey. Hoey represents the Philippines, but he grew up in Southern California and knows the course style well. Reading his T59 at Sony and T58 last week doesn’t sound too hot, but when you look closer you see he opened 69-64 in Hawaii and 65-63 last week before fading. I’m looking for him to maintain through four rounds this week. A year ago he fell for the trap of trying to push on the South Course, but will have learned his lesson wisely.