Sleeper Picks: Farmers Insurance Open
3 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
Looking for a longshot this week for the Wednesday start at Torrey Pines? We’ve got you covered.
Outright
Aaron Rai +5000 … I loved this guy last season, connecting many times while advocating for him in the Top 20 and Top 10 markets before he came through and won at the Wyndham Championship. What draws me to him this week – and at +5000 he barely scrapes in as a longshot/sleeper – is the fact he was seventh on TOUR last season in Bogey Avoidance and led the TOUR in finding fairways. You have to minimize mistakes at Torrey Pines to contend.
*The player I slot in the outright sleeper category is someone I’d also advocate betting across any or all of the Top 5, Top 10, Top 20, Top 30, Top 40 or make cut markets.
Top 5 (including ties)
Beau Hossler +850 … I’ll tell it like it is, you won’t find me putting Hossler in the win column at any stage because he’s been unable to close the deal on the many occasions that have been presented to him. But I do think he can contend on TOUR, and you might have missed his season-opening T12 last week at The American Express. Couple that with the fact Hossler was a former junior world winner (and runner-up) at Torrey Pines and was T6 here a year ago, and the odds represent some value.
Top 10 (including ties)
Rico Hoey +600 … I mentioned Hossler’s runner-up at the junior worlds at Torrey a decade or so ago – well, the guy who stopped him going back-to-back was none other than Hoey. Hoey represents the Philippines, but he grew up in Southern California and knows the course style well. Reading his T59 at Sony and T58 last week doesn’t sound too hot, but when you look closer you see he opened 69-64 in Hawaii and 65-63 last week before fading. I’m looking for him to maintain through four rounds this week. A year ago he fell for the trap of trying to push on the South Course, but will have learned his lesson wisely.
Top 20 (including ties)
Sam Ryder +500 … It was two years ago when Ryder hit the mainstream at Torrey Pines, not just for his play (where he led for a chunk of time) but for his fashion statement jogger pants. He led through 54 holes and late in the final round before relinquishing the moment to Max Homa and settling for a T4. A trend has emerged in his seven previous trips here. He misses a cut, then plays well the following year before missing a cut again. Was T10 in 2021, MC in 2022, T4 in 2023, MC in 2024 … so 2025 is on trend for good things. Ryder is 2-for-2 making cuts this season.
Top 40 (including ties)
Joseph Bramlett +140 … Having lost his TOUR card last season (and having missed the cut in his return to the Korn Ferry Tour in the Bahamas), Bramlett won’t be on many radars here. But he’s made the cut the last five years at the Farmers Insurance Open, with three of them resulting in top 25s.
Wildcard
William Mouw, Top 40 +300 … Sometimes there is a narrative you just want to will into existence, and a William Mouw fightback after his horror show at The American Express would be awesome to watch. Mouw now famously made a 13 on the 16th hole at the Pete Dye Stadium Course last Friday (and backed it up with a water ball on the 17th) on his way to an 81. But a 5-under 67 the next day showed he has some fight. He’s yet to make a cut in his rookie season, but did finish T13 as an invitee to the 2023 John Deere Classic. While it might be unlikely, it’s a storyline to watch.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.