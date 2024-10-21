Power Rankings: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Cooperating conditions will allow the bentgrass greens to touch the intended 12-1/2 feet on the Stimpmeter. If Narashino is new to you, at some point you’ll be introduced to the fact that there are two greens on every hole of the composite routing of the King and Queen Courses. Double greens are commonplace in Japan so that golf can be played year-round with weather-resistant strains. When seasonally appropriate, the other set of greens will replace the current targets. When a ball lands on the wrong green, to protect it, a free drop off that surface and no closer to the intended hole will be allowed.