Power Rankings: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
The second half of the FedExCup Fall is about to begin, and the next tournament is ready to receive the kick … on the other side of the Pacific Ocean.
Four stops down, four to go during the series to conclude the 2024 season. The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan, is unique among them as it’s the only competition without a cut. Details of what the field of 78 can expect at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club and analysis are below.
With a scheduled off-week following the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, the rank and file of PGA TOUR membership is treated to a fortnight to reset and recharge for the flourish to the finish line that will stretch from Mexico to Bermuda to Sea Island, Georgia.
The ZOZO is the only invitational of the FedExCup Fall, and it caps entry at 60 using the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the TOUR Championship. As of Monday afternoon, the last man in via this conduit is Carson Young, who finished 112th, so it’s a bonus start for the guys who are feeling the pressure to perform to finish inside the top 125 at the conclusion of the season. Young currently is 115th and guaranteed to contribute to his total points.
The other 18 in the field at Narashino consist primarily of members of the Japan Golf Tour, but four sponsor exemptions are reserved for PGA TOUR members.
This is the fourth consecutive edition of the ZOZO at Narashino and fifth overall, so the portion of the field that has been here before is through the learning curve. The stage is a par 70, measuring just 7,079 yards with five par 3s and three par 5s. Contrary to most courses, the par 3s are pushovers as a set, so pars on some of them will feel disappointing.
Scoring hovers around par overall. Last year’s field average of 70.508 is a tournament high, but a wind-influenced 72.455 in the second round was all it took. (All of the other three rounds checked in under par.) And that’s the primary challenge at Narashino. Breezes shouldn’t be too bad this week, so the course is poised to present its best self. Daytime temperatures will climb into the mid 70s. The threat of rain – omnipresent as it is in these climes – doesn’t foretell much trouble.
Cooperating conditions will allow the bentgrass greens to touch the intended 12-1/2 feet on the Stimpmeter. If Narashino is new to you, at some point you’ll be introduced to the fact that there are two greens on every hole of the composite routing of the King and Queen Courses. Double greens are commonplace in Japan so that golf can be played year-round with weather-resistant strains. When seasonally appropriate, the other set of greens will replace the current targets. When a ball lands on the wrong green, to protect it, a free drop off that surface and no closer to the intended hole will be allowed.
Lush zoysia rough has been allowed to grow to 3-1/2 inches, which is customary for the tournament. It can be a deterrent off the tee, but muscle steps aside for accuracy on the shorter course, so Narashino doesn’t set up as much as a second-shot test as it is a requirement to contend. Pouring in par breakers will define those in position to prevail.
NOTE: ShotLink is not utilized for this tournament.
