Power Rankings: Olympics

When the 2018 Ryder Cup was contested on the course, which was renovated for that biennial competition, the host Europeans set it up to reward accuracy and soften the impact of the long ball for which Americans are renowned. It worked. Europe prevailed, 17.5 to 10.5. The Euros also get the last laugh as all five in this week’s quadrennial tournament who competed in the Ryder Cup are from the host continent – Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Jon Rahm (Spain), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain), Alex Noren (Sweden) and Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark).