Sleeper Picks: Mexico Open at Vidanta

Scott Stallings (+8000) … Given that it’s been over 10 years since his last PGA TOUR title, there’s a feel that these odds would apply to a yes-or-no market for something like, “Scott Stallings will get a win in 2024.” So, to pick the week after a decade drought would be extraordinary. But as the old caddie once said, you can’t sink the putt if it doesn’t reach the hole, boss … or something like that. The 38-year-old has shown some flashes this season, just not all at once. It’s part of the reason why he’s as long as he is to prevail at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. However, he’s only four months removed from a playoff loss at the Sanderson Farms Championship and he’s logged two rounds at Vidanta Vallarta, so he’s not cold to the test. He also presents more than enough pop off the tee, and his game improves nearer the hole. In a season of longshot winners, he might as well jump onto the pile.