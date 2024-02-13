Sleeper Picks: The Genesis Invitational

Adam Svensson (+15000) … Obviously, there’s no point in spending any time on favorites to prevail. At +8000 to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am pre-tournament at BetMGM, Wyndham Clark is the shortest champion of the first six tournaments in 2024. So, let’s continue to swim in the deep end. In his debut at The Riviera Country Club here last year, Svensson tied for ninth despite having far from his best ball-striking, which is his default strength. Instead, the putter cleaned up dutifully, and it didn’t hurt that he led the field with five hole-outs from off the greens. It was his first top 10 since his breakthrough victory the previous fall at The RSM Classic, and he’s connected for one more since (T7, Wyndham Championship), but when a guy clicks instantly with a classic track despite not having his A-game, that portends more is on the way. And lest it be ignored the unique inspiration that he’s among the Canadians in the field gunning for victory in consecutive tournaments (Nick Taylor, WM Phoenix Open).