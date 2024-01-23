Sleeper Picks: Farmers Insurance Open

Will Zalatoris (+800) … Invest in this kickback while you can because you know it won’t last for long. After a rough first round in his return to official competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii, he exited with a 1-under 69, and then connected sub-70s throughout the week in the Coachella Valley for a T34. Yes, the latter set was ubiquitous but there’s been little normal inside his ropes for quite a while, so that’s not as forgettable a finish as it presents. Torrey Pines has been classified as a bomber’s paradise, so it’s not too surprising that he and fellow putting-challenged and eventual champion Luke List found themselves settling the title in a playoff here just two years ago. Zalatoris is undergoing mechanical modifications to adapt to his back post-microdiscectomy, but the setup plays into his wheelhouse. Oh, and he’s also adapting to the long putter , which can only help.