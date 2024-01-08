From Akshay Bhatia to Will Zalatoris, more TOUR players make switch to long putters

Bhatia still finished third in SG: Putting for the week, a marked improvement over 2023. He ranked 183rd out of 193 players in that metric, though the results may have been skewed because some of his best putting weeks, like his runner-up finish at the Puerto Rico Open and victory at the Barracuda Championship, came on weeks without ShotLink. At 21 years old, Bhatia is believed to be the youngest player to use the broomstick on TOUR. Zalatoris, who debuted his long putter at the Hero World Challenge, is 27.