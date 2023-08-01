Sleeper Picks: Wyndham Championship

David Lingmerth (+260 = Top 40) …Can’t help but hear Andy Dufresne’s voice utter this: “And if you’ve come this far, maybe you’re willing to come a little further.” That line in “The Shawshank Redemption” applies to the 36-year-old Swede. It was just over two years ago when he was outside the top 1,000 in the Official World Golf Ranking and saddled with limited playing time via Past Champion status. A year ago at this time, he was just inside the top 600. It wasn’t until his ridiculously timely victory in the second leg of the last-ever Korn Ferry Tour Finals that he reconnected for a PGA TOUR card. After an impressive rebound season that includes a T3 three weeks ago at the Genesis Scottish Open, he’s 74th in the FedExCup and within a top-25 finish of returning to the Playoffs for the first time in six years. So, yeah, no question that he’s willing to come a little further.