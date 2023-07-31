The First Look: Wyndham Championship

FIELD NOTES: This is prime time for those hovering around the 70th spot in the FedExCup standings. Ben Taylor of England is the man currently on the bubble at No. 70, with Sam Ryder, Sam Stevens and Austin Eckroat filling Nos. 67-69. All four are in the field. Taylor has four top-10 finishes this season but has missed five of his last seven cuts. Ryder, meanwhile, will come into the Regular Season finale after a tie for seventh at the 3M Open. Ben Griffin is at No. 71 and remains on the outside looking in. He trails Taylor by just 2.5 FedExCup points. Cam Davis (No. 72) is also within shouting distance of the 70th spot – just six points back – before things drop off to K.H. Lee at No. 73 and S.H. Kim at No. 74. They’re more than 25 points back. Justin Thomas returns to action after missing the cut at the 3M Open. Thomas, who continues to work through a summertime slump, will head into the Regular Season finale at No. 79 on the FedExCup standings… Newly minted PGA TOUR winner Akshay Bhatia will tee it up for the first time since his big win at the Barracuda Championship as he looks to earn a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs. Si Woo Kim, at No. 18, will be the highest-ranked player in the FedExCup standings to tee it up at the Wyndham Championship. Sam Burns, a winner already this season at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, will play for the first time since The Open Championship. Burns has five top-10 finishes this season. Both Ryder Cup captains – Luke Donald and Zach Johnson – are in the field as we inch closer to the matches in Italy. Donald is in on a sponsor invite. Major champions Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry and Gary Woodland are teeing it up as well. Lowry is another notable on the outside-looking-in when it comes to the FedExCup Playoffs – he’s 77th in the standings.