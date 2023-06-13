Sleeper Picks: U.S. Open
4 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Adam Hadwin (+160 = Top 40) … I don’t know about you but that’s how I thought Canadians hugged during celebrations. Because he’s OK after having been physically upended on the 18th green at Oakdale on Sunday, we all can joke about it – and we have – but his potential ahead of the U.S. Open is no laughing matter. The results have been sporadic but he’s as consistently strong throughout his bag as any other in the field. He’s also fresh off a T12 in his national open and he recorded a career-best T7 in the U.S. Open last year to extend his record in the major to 5-for-7 with three top 40s. Getting plus value here is a bonus, but remember, you don’t need to tackle the virtual agent when going to collect.
Vincent Norrman (+240 = Top 40) … This is the third time in his last nine starts that the Swede has been featured in Sleepers. After missing the cut at Copperhead, he delivered at TPC Craig Ranch with a T8. Go back one more tournament and he’s connected for two top 10s among three top 20s in the stretch. The PGA TOUR rookie started slow – many do – but he’s found a groove and a gear that he can trust. It’s also sustainable despite the inexperience because it’s generated confidence in advance of his debut in a major. The 25-year-old is among the longest hitters in the field, so it’s not surprising that he’s a lofty T14 in par-5 scoring, but he’s also T24 in total driving, 21st on TOUR in greens in regulation and 11th in ball-striking. It’s the preferred skill set on an unfamiliar track.
Matthieu Pavon (+375 = Top 40) … Steady as he goes, so he’s built for this prop. In the last seven months, the 30-year-old from France is 12-for-13 with 11 top 40s in primarily DP World Tour action. He’s also rested since a T20 at the Porsche European Open in his last start. Because he floats above the statistical average in most facets of his game, not one is excessively pressured to perform when cornered. Currently 19th on his circuit in scoring average. In his most recent play against PGA TOUR-sanctioned competition, he connected top 40s at the Genesis Scottish Open and Barracuda Championship last summer. He also has a T25 in the books at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in 2018. If you’re keen, take a peek at the Top French market where you’ll find him slotted third (among five) at +350.
Yuto Katsuragawa (+650 = Top 40) … Having turned pro inside three years ago, the 24-year-old from Japan hasn’t splashed into the consciousness of U.S-based fans as loudly as fellow countryman among his contemporaries, but it might not be long before he makes a ripple. This already is his second start in a major (T47, 2022 Open Championship) and he’s made nine starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 alone. It’s perhaps a daunting objective but no doubt daring after a terrific 2022 on the Japan Golf Tour where he finished fifth in earnings, fourth in scoring average and was among the league leaders in numerous tee-to-green metrics, including at the top in total driving, greens in regulation and, naturally, ball-striking. Although he cashed just twice on the KFT this year, those two paydays and a pair abroad in late April all went for a top 40. He co-medaled in North Carolina to get into the U.S. Open as well.
Gordon Sargent (+200 = Top 40) … It’s been four years since at least one amateur finished inside the top 40 in the U.S. Open, but if anyone is going to end the drought, look no further than the sophomore from Vanderbilt University to join Viktor Hovland (T12) and Brandon Wu (T35) as the most recent since 2019 at Pebble Beach. Sargent medaled at final qualifying in Georgia to crash the field for his debut in the U.S. Open. If it wasn’t already impressive that Augusta National Golf Club extended an invitation to him to compete in the Masters two months ago – thus becoming the first amateur in 23 years to receive a special invite – consider the odds on this prop. That’s not a misprint. That’s genuine respect for the world’s second-ranked amateur from Alabama.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.