Sleeper Picks: U.S. Open

Yuto Katsuragawa (+650 = Top 40) … Having turned pro inside three years ago, the 24-year-old from Japan hasn’t splashed into the consciousness of U.S-based fans as loudly as fellow countryman among his contemporaries, but it might not be long before he makes a ripple. This already is his second start in a major (T47, 2022 Open Championship) and he’s made nine starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 alone. It’s perhaps a daunting objective but no doubt daring after a terrific 2022 on the Japan Golf Tour where he finished fifth in earnings, fourth in scoring average and was among the league leaders in numerous tee-to-green metrics, including at the top in total driving, greens in regulation and, naturally, ball-striking. Although he cashed just twice on the KFT this year, those two paydays and a pair abroad in late April all went for a top 40. He co-medaled in North Carolina to get into the U.S. Open as well.