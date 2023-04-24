Power Rankings: Mexico Open at Vidanta

While it’s a small sample size, it’s still notable that the only comprehensive metric that stands out from its debut is that Vidanta Vallarta yielded the longest average in proximity to the hole at 43 feet, 10 inches. (Yes, ShotLink is utilized on the course.) However, the field still averaged 11.85 greens in regulation per golfer per round and 3.87 conversions for par breakers on those opportunities, both of which basically average on TOUR. Percentages of conversions inside 10 feet was 11th-lowest of the season, but that speaks more to the unfamiliarity and size of the greens. The learning curve on approach was understanding how the wind disrupts ball flight.