Patrick Cantlay joins First Responders Children’s Foundation as official ambassador

"We are thrilled that Patrick Cantlay has joined us as a First Responder Children’s Foundation Ambassador," said Jillian Crane, president and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation. "A champion on and off the course, Patrick’s commitment to giving back and dedication to the families of first responders will enable us to expand our programs to more cities across the nation. First responders face increasingly dangerous situations every day, and it is our duty to be there for them, their families, and especially the children of those who protect us daily.”