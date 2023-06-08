Inside the bag of Ludvig Aberg, the PGA TOUR’s newest member
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Ludvig Aberg recently finished first in PGA TOUR U, making the Texas Tech senior the first player to earn an immediate promotion to the TOUR via his collegiate accomplishments. Aberg, who’s from Eslov, Sweden, now has membership for the remainder of 2023 and 2024. He is making his pro debut at this week’s RBC Canadian Open.
The accomplished Aberg is a former No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and winner of two consecutive Ben Hogan Awards, joining Jon Rahm as the only players to win that award in back-to-back years. Aberg also finished T24 in this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and made the cut (T61) in the Valspar Championship.
Aberg ranked sixth in Driving Distance at the Valspar Championship, averaging 308.4 yards off the tee. He was 14th in that metric at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (308.1 yards), as well. He also finished sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting at Bay Hill.
While the long-hitting Aberg has locked up his PGA TOUR card, he doesn’t currently have a full-bag equipment deal with a particular manufacturer.
As he makes his transition from collegiate dominance to PGA TOUR membership, GolfWRX.com took a closer look at his clubs. Aberg’s equipment specifications are accurate as the NCAA Championships on May 26-31.
Driver: Titleist TSR2 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue M-AX
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)
Irons: Titleist T-MB 718 (2 iron), Titleist T-100 (4-9 iron)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50, 54 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: KBS Tour 130X
Putter: Odyssey Works Versa #1
Ball: Titleist 2023 Pro V1x