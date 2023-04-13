Five players to watch at Veritex Bank Championship
2 Min Read
Korn Ferry Tour heads to Texas Rangers GC in Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex
By Justin Evans, PGATOUR.COM
This week’s Veritex Bank Championship marks the seventh event of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season, as players jockey for position inside the top 30 on the season-long standings in the chase for 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Here’s a look at five players to watch this week at Texas Rangers GC, as players descend upon the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
1. Ben Kohles: After winning the Astara Chile Classic, Kohles is looking to gain momentum in Texas. He finished 21 under at Prince of Wales CC and defeated Dimi Papadatos with a birdie on the second playoff hole. Kohles now stands atop the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he eyes a TOUR return.
2. Mason Andersen: The Arizona State alum stands just outside the top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after a T7 finish at the Astara Chile Classic. Andersen carded a second-round 63 en route to a 17-under showing. The 24-year-old Arizona native has made the cut in five of six starts this season and enters the metroplex at No. 31 on the season-long standings.
3. Brandon Hagy: After three straight missed cuts earlier this season, the Cal-Berkeley alum has turned the tides with two consecutive top-15 finishes into this week. During his time in Chile, he carded a 68-68-68-66 for an 18-under 270. With this hot streak, Hagy jumped up eighteen spots and now sits 25th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
4. Rico Hoey: With multiple top-10 finishes on this season, Hoey now eyes his first Korn Ferry Tour title. After missing the cut at the Club Car Championship, Hoey bounced back and finished T3 at the Astara Chile Classic. This was Hoey’s season-high finish, as he jumped up 10 spots in the season-long standings and is now ranked 13th.
5. Tim Widing: Rookie sensation Tim Widing is trending in the right direction. After a T8 at the Club Car Championship, he continued to thrive with a T3 at the Astara Chile Classic. Widing carded rounds of 71-64-66-68 to finish at 19-under 269.