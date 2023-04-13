Five players to watch at Veritex Bank Championship

2. Mason Andersen: The Arizona State alum stands just outside the top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after a T7 finish at the Astara Chile Classic. Andersen carded a second-round 63 en route to a 17-under showing. The 24-year-old Arizona native has made the cut in five of six starts this season and enters the metroplex at No. 31 on the season-long standings.