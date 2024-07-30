Olympic Games 2024: Tee times announced for Rounds 1-2 at Le Golf National
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler walk off the ninth tee during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024, in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg in marquee pairing; France’s Victor Perez to hit opening tee shot
Written by Staff
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, FRANCE – Tee times for the first two rounds of the men’s golf competition at the 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National were announced Tuesday.
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are scheduled to tee off alongside Ludvig Åberg at 10:11 a.m. local time on Thursday in a group that features three of the top four ranked players on the Official World Golf Ranking.
In another notable group that will generate global interest, defending gold medalist Xander Schauffele is joined by Ryder Cup stars Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm at 11.55 a.m. local time Schauffele arrives in France on the back of winning his second major this season at The Open Championship.
Matthieu Pavon, a winner on both the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR in the last 12 months, is the top-ranked French player in the 60-strong field and is partnered with American Collin Morikawa and Great Britain’s Olympic debutant Matt Fitzpatrick at 12:06 p.m. local time.
The opening tee shot will be hit by France's home hope Victor Perez, who is joined by Germany’s Matti Schmid and C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei. They will tee off at 9 a.m. local time.
Here’s a look at the complete list of tee times for Thursday and Friday at the 2024 Olympic Games, all times are in local time.
- 9:00 a.m./10:55 a.m.: Victor Perez (France), Matti Schmid (Germany), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)
- 9:11 a.m./11:06 a.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)
- 9:22 a.m./11:17 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden), Ryan Fox (New Zealand)
- 9:33 a.m./11:33 a.m.: Min Woo Lee (Australia) Corey Conners (Canada), Christian Bezuidenhout (South Africa)
- 9:44 a.m./11:44 a.m.: Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)
- 9:55 a.m./11:55 a.m.: Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia), Tom Kim (Korea)
- 10:11 a.m./12:06 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)
- 10:22 a.m./12:17 p.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), Guido Migliozzi (Italy)
- 10:33 a.m./12:28 p.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)
- 10:44 a.m./12:39 p.m.: Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Dou Zecheng (China)
- 10:55 a.m./9:00 a.m.: Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Matteo Manassero (Italy)
- 11:06 a.m./9:11 a.m.: Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland), David Puig (Spain)
- 11:17 a.m./9:22 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei)
- 11:33 a.m./9:33 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Thomas Detry (Belgium)
- 11:44 a.m./9:44 a.m.: Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada)
- 11:55 a.m./9:55 a.m.: Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain)
- 12:06 p.m./10:11 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain)
- 12:17 p.m./10:22 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)
- 12:28 p.m./10:33 a.m.: Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile), Kris Ventura (Norway)
- 12:39 p.m./10:44 a.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)