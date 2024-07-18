Gavin Green: ‘Huge privilege and honor to represent Malaysia’ at Paris Olympics

I’m really hopeful that playing at the upcoming Games can give me a confidence boost for the rest of the season. You’re performing among many of the best players in the world with the eyes of the sporting world on you. There are so many guys playing unbelievable golf right now, so it is not going to be easy, but it is still golf at the end of the day. It’s a unique experience, so if you can have a good week then that can only do wonders for you.