Gavin Green: ‘Huge privilege and honor to represent Malaysia’ at Paris Olympics
4 Min Read
Written by Gavin Green
Editor’s note: In the latest in series of first-person columns from DP World Tour members set to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games, Malaysia's Gavin Green looks ahead to testing his game against the best at Le Golf National and how his latest experience on this stage could prove hugely beneficial for his confidence going forward.
To be one of only four players to have qualified for each of the last three Olympic Games is something I am proud of. I have the Olympic rings as a tattoo below my right arm as a reminder of my journey in the game.
I turned professional in the middle of 2015, so when golf rejoined the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 it was very new to me. If I’m honest, it was nerve-wracking! For everyone, 2021 was a tough year with the COVID-19 pandemic. I hadn’t been home in a few months by the time I played in my second Olympics in Japan. In hindsight, I wasn’t mentally there, but I was certainly more experienced by then, having played against many of the best in the world on the DP World Tour.
A detail of Gavin Green's Olympic rings tattoo at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
I’m really hopeful that playing at the upcoming Games can give me a confidence boost for the rest of the season. You’re performing among many of the best players in the world with the eyes of the sporting world on you. There are so many guys playing unbelievable golf right now, so it is not going to be easy, but it is still golf at the end of the day. It’s a unique experience, so if you can have a good week then that can only do wonders for you.
There is, of course, pressure on my shoulders because I have been there before. It is a huge privilege and honor to represent Malaysia. I’m hopeful I will get the chance of playing in more Olympics. I would love to do that. It is like a fifth major championship for me. Golf has definitely picked up back home, especially among young children. I see a growth in the game, getting asked for tips when I’m at a range. I just wish I could do more for golf in the country.
The golf community in Malaysia will be supporting me, but other than preparing as best I can and giving it my best shot, there is not much more I can do. Golf is a funny game. It could all click for me in one week. It’s another opportunity for me to build further experience and perform at a high level against the best in the world.
Gavin Green at the 2020 Olympic men's golf competition in Tokyo. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
It will be nice to go back to a golf course where we have played DP World Tour events. You know what to expect in a sense. While the experience certainly helps, for as long as I play golf, there will always be nerves on the first tee.
Le Golf National is a beast. It’s a ball-striker’s course. You have to hit fairways, you have to hit greens and you have to putt well. The whole game has to be pretty solid to win on that course. There are not many places on that course where you can miss, especially down the stretch. The closing holes are so, so demanding.
With the course being around an hour away from the Olympic Village, I don’t think (I’ll stay there). Instead, I am going to get a house or an apartment near the golf course and then just drive to watch other events where I can after finishing golf.
Gavin Green during the final round of the 2016 Olympic men's golf competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
My best memory without a doubt of being on site at the Olympics was watching Usain Bolt win gold in the 100m at Rio in 2016. That was an awesome experience, and one I will never forget. I’ve always liked to watch athletics. Badminton is a big sport in Malaysia so that’s something I’d like to find time to watch. It’s a sport I haven’t seen yet, same for basketball.
My main focus going forward for the rest of the year is trying to build some consistency, not just making cuts but top 10s and top 20s. I’ve been close to that a couple of times and just haven’t been able to finish off the way I wanted to. I do a lot of video chats with my coach. We cover a lot of stuff but make sure to keep everything simple. It’s just about continuing to put in the hard work and carrying on grinding.