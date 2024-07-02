China’s Marty Dou ready to rise to occasion in Olympics debut
4 Min Read
Written by Chuah Choo Chiang @chuahcc
China’s Marty Zecheng Dou has a vivid memory of the first time he watched the Olympic Games on TV, one that he hopes will help him soar to a medal of any color in the men’s golf competition in Paris this August.
The 27-year-old Dou will make his Olympics debut alongside close friend Carl Yuan, with the duo aiming to upset the odds against the likes of the world’s best, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Xander Schauffele and world No. 3 Rory McIlroy.
As a 7-year-old kid, Dou recalls celebrating with the entire nation when hurdler Liu Xiang sensationally delivered China’s first-ever gold medal in track and field at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.
“My very first Olympic memory was watching Liu Xiang win the 110-meter hurdles,” recalled Dou. “I was really excited, and I think every Olympic champion is awesome and is my role model. They are challenging the limits of the human body, while representing their country.”
Currently ranked No. 356 in the world, Dou, who has split time playing on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR this season, knows full well that he and Yuan will need to produce a herculean effort at Le Golf National in Paris from Aug. 1-4 to have any chance of a podium finish.
While Liu will serve as his inspiration, the success of Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia and Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan, who won the silver and bronze, respectively, in Tokyo 2020 is proof that winning a medal in golf is not a long shot. Sabbatini qualified for Tokyo as the 161st-ranked golfer in the world while Pan was ranked 181st.
“Only 60 male golfers will play in the Olympics. Anything is possible,” said Dou. “No matter who is there, Xander or Scottie, it is possible for me to get a medal. The Olympics will be my focus, since I missed qualification twice previously. Both times, I was ranked third amongst the Chinese players.
“I have never played at Le Golf National and I have heard it is somewhat similar to TPC Sawgrass in terms of difficulty. The only time I played in France was when I represented China in a junior tournament. I’ll certainly take time to learn the golf course from the Monday of the tournament week.”
He recently completed a hectic run of 10 consecutive tournaments straddling both the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR, posting one top 10 at the AdventHealth Championship and missing just three cuts. With limited access on the PGA TOUR after he finished 132nd on the FedExCup points list last season, Dou conceded it has been difficult to plan his playing schedule effectively.
“I was always waiting for playing opportunities on the PGA TOUR, and also need to plan my schedule on the Korn Ferry Tour,” he said. “It is difficult to balance my schedule and focus on both tours. I think it affected my rhythm this season.
“When I play every week, I find that I don’t have time for practice and (to) make adjustments. Sometimes, I doubt myself whenever I hit bad shots. I’m trying to not put pressure on myself, and then hopefully good shots may come.”
He has received a start in the PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic this week, and he plans to add a couple more events to his schedule before returning to China later this month. He will then head to Paris with the China Olympics contingent.
An avid table tennis player, Dou intends to catch the competition during his time off from golf in Paris: “I plan to watch badminton, ping pong and the 100-meter sprint in athletics. I played badminton when I was young, and I like ping pong, too.”
A three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, Dou has enjoyed two seasons on the PGA TOUR, and while he did not retain full playing rights on both occasions, he’s in no rush to play his way back onto the world’s elite circuit.
Added Dou: “I have not set a goal where I must get back onto the PGA TOUR. I am looking to enjoy my golf more and enjoy life. My aim is to keep improving my skills.”