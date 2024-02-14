Newly released 'Full Swing' trailer drops hints for upcoming season

The series’ much-anticipated return has big shoes to fill after a successful first season. “Full Swing” premiered Feb. 15 and landed on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 English TV list . A December 2023 report revealed the first season of “Full Swing” was watched for 53.1 million hours from the documentary series’ release through the end of June. Despite its release in mid-February, the eight-episode series was the 267th most-watched title in the first six months of 2023. The report included more than 18,000 titles. “Full Swing” outperformed the first season of Netflix’s tennis docuseries “Break Point,” which had 30.5 million hours watched.