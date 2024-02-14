Newly released 'Full Swing' trailer drops hints for upcoming season
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Season 2 of “Full Swing” will hit Netflix in less than a month, but hints of the show’s content are already dropping.
A trailer released Wednesday revealed titles for all eight episodes with a peek of who will be prominently featured as the docuseries progresses.
Netflix's 'Full Swing' Season 2 trailer
The second season will start as the first season finished, with Rory McIlroy returning to the spotlight for “The Game Has Changed, Pt. 1.” Joel Dahmen, another familiar face to “Full Swing” fans, will be back in Episode 3, titled “Mind Game.” Tom Kim ("Prove It"), Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick ("In The Shadows") and Justin Thomas ("Pick Six") will be highlighted as the season moves along.
The season will finish with a two-part episode detailing the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, featuring Ryder Cup captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald.
The eight episodes are titled:
- Episode 1: The Game Has Changed, Pt. 1
- Episode 2: The Game Has Changed, Pt. 2
- Episode 3: Mind Game
- Episode 4: Prove It
- Episode 5: In The Shadows
- Episode 6: Pick Six
- Episode 7: All Roads Lead to Rome, Pt. 1
- Episode 8: All Roads Lead to Rome, Pt. 2
Other PGA TOUR stars featured in the second season of “Full Swing” include Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose and Wyndham Clark.
The series’ much-anticipated return has big shoes to fill after a successful first season. “Full Swing” premiered Feb. 15 and landed on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 English TV list. A December 2023 report revealed the first season of “Full Swing” was watched for 53.1 million hours from the documentary series’ release through the end of June. Despite its release in mid-February, the eight-episode series was the 267th most-watched title in the first six months of 2023. The report included more than 18,000 titles. “Full Swing” outperformed the first season of Netflix’s tennis docuseries “Break Point,” which had 30.5 million hours watched.
The series will continue to be executive produced by Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen of Vox Media Studios, and Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees and Warren Smith of Box to Box Films. The second season will feature the same behind-the-scenes access but with a new cast of featured golfers.
Season 2 debuts March 6 on Netflix.