The Five: Which surprising names are at risk of losing PGA Tour card?

What changed? Has the shift to turning pro ratcheted up the pressure to perform? Is it simply a result of lost confidence? Whatever it is, Clanton, 22, has five weeks to fix it. He finished tied for seventh in Utah, providing a glimmer of hope. That pushed him up 14 spots in the standings, though he still ranks 137th. From that spot, Clanton will need a flurry of top 10s, or one or two legitimate cracks at contention. Otherwise, Clanton will head to the Korn Ferry Tour for the first time in his young career.