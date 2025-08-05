The Five: Which top players are at risk of missing the BMW Championship?

The 69 players in the field in Memphis, Tennessee, can’t rest on their laurels, in fact, maybe the biggest carrot is still dangling in front of them: A spot in the top 50 of the FedExCup to move onto next week’s BMW Championship, which not only extends their season another week, but also secures them incredibly valuable spots in the Signature Events in 2026. With it comes the freedom to fully set a schedule for next year, access to bigger purses and FedExCup point pools, and an inside track on keeping status for years to come.