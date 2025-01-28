The Five: Top stories to follow at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

McNealy has cultivated memories at Pebble Beach that few can rival. Sure, he’s come close to winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am twice (he finished T5 in 2020 and runner-up in 2021). But the best memories are from many years earlier. As a kid, he grew up playing at The Hay, a short par-3 course on the same property. McNealy and his brother, Scout, would walk their dog through Pebble Beach at night, hiding a few golf balls in their pockets so they could putt on some of the most famous greens in the world when nobody was looking. McNealy once was even thrown off the course by a marshal after McNealy was selling balls for 50 cents to recreational golfers playing the bucket list course.