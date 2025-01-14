The Five: Biggest questions and answers from the Opening Drive in Hawaii

The storyline that unexpectedly emerged shortly before The Sentry began, and continues into the West Coast swing, is when we will see world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler next. Scheffler injured his hand on Christmas Day due to an accident that left broken glass in his palm that required surgery to remove. Scheffler’s agent initially said Scheffler would be “100%” by The American Express this week, but Scheffler has since released a statement saying he would be unable to play. Scheffler now hopes to play the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in two weeks.