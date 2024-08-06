PGA TOUR University Total Points
Class of 2024 Ranking
As of Tuesday Aug 6, 2024
|This Week Rank
|Player
|FedEx Cup Points
|Korn Ferry Tour Points
|Combined Points
|1
Karl Vilips
|-
|895.083
|895.083
|2
Matthew Riedel
|-
|325.25
|325.25
|3
Austin Greaser
|-
|143.806
|143.806
|4
Nick Gabrelcik
|-
|115.312
|115.312
|5
Christo Lamprecht
|-
|100.5
|100.5
|6
William Moll
|-
|80.17
|80.17
|7
Cole Sherwood
|-
|37.821
|37.821
|8
Gustav Frimodt
|-
|5.8
|5.8
|9
Mats Ege
|-
|-
|-
|9
Herman Wibe-Sekne
|-
|-
|-
|9
Ben van Wyk
|-
|-
|-
|9
Frederik Kjettrup
|-
|-
|-
|9
Petr Hruby
|-
|-
|-
|9
Sampson Zheng
|-
|-
|-
|9
Jonas Baumgartner
|-
|-
|-
|9
Maxwell Moldovan
|-
|-
|-
|9
Canon Claycomb
|-
|-
|-
|9
Santiago de la Fuente
|-
|-
|-
|9
Michael Brennan
|-
|-
|-
|9
Ben Lorenz
|-
|-
|-
|9
Dylan Menante
|-
|-
|-
|9
Bryce Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|9
John Keefer
|-
|-
|-
|9
Ryggs Johnston
|-
|-
|-
* - Non-member points