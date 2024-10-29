The Five: Players who have made most of FedExCup Fall

There’s a lot on the line in the FedExCup Fall, but as always, winning takes care of everything. The biggest benefits come to those who lift the trophy each Sunday. Winners in the FedExCup Fall earn spots into tournaments like The Sentry, THE PLAYERS and the Masters. They also earn world ranking points and FedExCup points that could help them crack the Aon Next 10 for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. Oh, and while many of their fellow competitors are concerned with keeping their status for the 2025 season, the winners get to enjoy two-year exemptions.