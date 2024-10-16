The Five: Key players to follow in FedExCup Fall home stretch

It couldn’t have come at a more pivotal time. Berger is not fully exempt for the 2025 PGA TOUR season, meaning the former Ryder Cupper could be staring at a season on the Korn Ferry Tour if he doesn’t crack the top 125. Berger would be able to play on conditional status and his past winner’s exemption, but that comes with plenty of uncertainty. The path to job and schedule security is clear: Play well for the next month.