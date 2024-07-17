The Five: Players with most at stake at The British Open Championship

McIlroy has been in this spot before. He’s taken some of the toughest moments of his career and used it as fuel. He was the favorite to win the 2011 Masters through three days but famously shot a final-round 80 to lose a four-shot lead. Two months later, he won the U.S. Open by eight shots. After his heartbreak at St. Andrews, where he had 36 putts and shot 70 to be passed by Smith's 64, McIlroy rebounded to win the FedExCup. McIlroy won the Genesis Scottish Open in dramatic fashion, with birdies on the final two holes, less than a month after his agonizing finish at Los Angeles Country Club last year. His win in Scotland included one of the most memorable shots of his career, the 2-iron into 18 that set up his closing birdie for a one-shot win.