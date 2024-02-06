The Five: Most memorable aces at TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole
6 Min Read
Written by Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
It holds as many fans as most NBA arenas and sounds like a college football stadium. No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale is the only fully-enclosed hole on the PGA TOUR, and the only one where traditional golf etiquette is, well, not part of the traditions.
Fans cheer when balls hit the green. They boo when they miss. And the people absolutely lose their minds when the ball goes in the hole.
Since the WM Phoenix Open moved to TPC Scottsdale in 1987, 11 TOUR players (and one robot) have aced the 16th. You’ve likely seen one of these aces more than once. Here is a list of the top five aces from golf’s rowdiest hole.
Tiger Woods (1997)
“They’re gonna go nuts when he hits this thing” is the best way to describe every tee shot at No. 16 at the WM Phoenix Open.
In 1997, the rowdy crowd at TPC Scottsdale hit new decibels as 21-year-old Tiger Woods made his WM Phoenix Open debut. Woods had already won three times since turning pro five months earlier and was coming off a win at The Sentry, where he beat the reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year, Tom Lehman, in a playoff.
By Saturday, Woods was 10 shots behind eventual winner Steve Jones and his title hopes were mostly out of reach. But no one remembers that. They just remember his shot at No. 16.
Tiger Woods and players relive Woods’ ace at WM Phoenix Open
Woods’ playing partner that day, Omar Uresti, hit first and put his ball 3 feet behind the pin.
“As soon as it landed, I made the mistake of thinking to myself, ‘Let’s see you hit it closer than that,” Uresti told PGATOUR.COM in 2015.
Tiger did. Using a 9-iron on the 152-yard hole, Woods took dead aim and his ball took two soft bounces before falling into the hole. The Arizona crowd went bonkers, chucking beer all over the tee box.
“I think I broke Fluff’s hand,” Woods said of his high five for then-caddie Mike Cowan. He proceeded to whiff on Uresti’s high-five before famously raising the roof.
Woods eventually finished the tournament at 9-under, good for a T18 finish. The shot might be Woods’ most memorable from a tournament he did not win. It’s also a mainstay on his highlight reels and gave the world a glimpse of the Tiger Mania that would definite the PGA TOUR for the next 20-plus years.
Jarrod Lyle (2011)
It had been nine years since No. 16 had seen a hole-in-one before Jarrod Lyle stepped up to the tee box during the second round in 2011. The big Australian played a draw with enough spin to pull the ball left upon landing and allow it to slide into the front portion of the hole. Lyle threw his arms up in the air and eventually got the crowd going with some windmills.
Jarrod Lyle’s ace on No. 16 at Waste Management
The hole-in-one would serve as a trademark moment for a player gone too soon. Lyle had battled acute myeloid leukemia as a teenager. He was diagnosed with the disease a second time in 2012. He fought back to play in 20 PGA TOUR events from 2014-2016, but his leukemia would return again in 2017, and in 2018 he passed away at age 36, just two weeks shy of his 37th birthday.
At the 2019 WM Phoenix Open, a memorial was placed on the No. 16 tee box, along with an honorary yellow plaque.
Francesco Molinari (2015)
Want to see the famously stoic Francesco Molinari get pumped up? Watch his 2015 hole-in-one highlight at No. 16.
Francesco Molinari makes an ace at Waste Management
Playing in soft conditions from just 133 yards out on Saturday, Molinari sent a pitching wedge past the pin on the right side of the hole and spun it back for the bucket. A grinning Molinari raised his arms, gave high fives to Harris English and Brian Davis and even waved to the crowd to get them more hyped up. By this point, the gallery was already in pandemonium, making it look like an updated version of Woods’ hole-in-one in 1997.
Davis had to wait 10 minutes for tournament officials to pick up the foreign objects before he could hit his tee shot. And that was before they got to the green. Upon getting to the hole, Molinari tossed his ball into the stands, but a fan responded by throwing it back.
"They nearly hit Brian Davis," Molinari said. "A volunteer just raked it out of the bunker and gave it to me at the end of the round. It was nice to get it back. I don't know if I will keep it or give it to someone. I wasn't expecting to see it coming back from the stands."
Somehow, Davis did manage to par the hole. And he got to witness greatness in the process.
Molinari carded an eight-under 64 during that third round, tied for the second-lowest score of the day, but a 72 on Sunday dropped him into a T22 finish.
LDRIC (2016)
Just 19 years after Eldrick “Tiger” Woods recorded his hole-in-one at No. 16, a new LDRIC, a golf robot, made one of its own. Unlike most golfers who’ve made aces at No. 16, LDRIC played a baby fade with a one-handed finish onto the green. The swing did feel a bit robotic though.
First robot in history to ace No. 16 at Waste Management
While LDRIC made the ace on its fifth try, the dynamics are impressive considering Golf Laboratories’ Gene Parente gave the robot the wrong club. The San Diego-based creator of the 750-pound contraption thought LDRIC would be hitting a 158-yard shot during the Wednesday practice round, but LDRIC was actually asked to play a shot from 20 yards closer. Parente had armed LDRIC with a 7-iron, and rather than change clubs, Parente re-calibrated LDRIC’s swing.
LDRIC’s first shot went over the pin, but Parente was able to adjust the swing formula enough to go pin-seeking by the fifth shot.
“There was no science at this point, it was pure intuition,” Parente said.
LDRIC stands for “launch directional robot intelligent circuitry.” Or, in golf terms, Robot Tiger.
Sam Ryder (2022)
There were two aces in 2022, but Sam Ryder’s was off-the-charts electric during the third round on Saturday. For starters, there hadn’t been a hole-in-one on 16 since Molinari’s back in 2015. So, yes, the natives were restless.
The whole scene did not disappoint.
Sam Ryder’s incredible ace at No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open
Ryder wasn’t playing well on the day, 2 over at that point, and did not have a chance to win the tournament. He hit second in his group, as Chris Kirk had just made eagle on the 15th hole.
The hole played 124 yards. Ryder selected a 54-degree wedge. He went flag hunting. The ball landed 4 feet right of the pin, checked, spun left and rolled into the cup.
Everyone went nuts. The gallery was bonkers. Liquids were thrown from around the entire area and, ultimately, it took 15 minutes to clean everything up before the group could continue.
The third member of their group, Brian Harman, said the ball looked like it was going in the hole from the moment it left Ryder’s wedge.
“Still kind of coming down off the adrenaline,” Ryder said after the round. “But, yeah, it was pretty crazy.”
Indeed.