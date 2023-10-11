The Five: See who's making a jump in the FedExCup Fall

While Griffin holds the top spot in The Next 10, Kim is clinging to the last. He is currently 60th in the standings, leaving himself in a rather tenuous position over the next six weeks. He must maintain a spot between No. 51-60 to earn a place in the first two Signature Events. Though it’s a much better position than Kim found himself at the start of the FedExCup Fall. The 25-year-old ranked 83rd before finishing runner-up to Sahith Theegala at the Fortinet Championship, which moved him to 57th (a missed cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship moved him down three spots).