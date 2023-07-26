The Five: Meet the five players vying for Rookie of the Year honors

Cameron Young won the 2022 Rookie of the Year award over the likes of Tom Kim and Sahith Theegala. Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im and Aaron Wise round out the last five winners of the Arnold Palmer Award, given out to the TOUR’s top rookie. This week, The Five looks at this year’s crowded group of rookies and who could emerge from the pack to join an illustrious group of Rookie of the Year winners.