Five things to know from the West Coast Swing

The unprecedented promise from the TOUR’s top players to compete together more often has paid immediate dividends. Three designated events have been played in 2023 and they all provided thrilling finishes by some of the biggest names in the game. In two of the three events, the winner earned the top spot in the world ranking with his victory. Scottie Scheffler did it at the WM Phoenix Open, only for Rahm to supplant him a week later at The Genesis Invitational.