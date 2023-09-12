Monday qualifiers: Fortinet Championship

Notes: Made eight birdies against three bogeys Monday to earn spot in qualifier playoff, where he advanced with a birdie on the first extra hole. … Played Korn Ferry Tour full-time in 2023, but he made just two cuts in 21 starts. He finished No. 186 on the season-long standings and did not qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. … Finished runner-up at Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open, en route to placing No. 65 on the season-long standings and earning full status for 2023. … Competed on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2020-21, finishing No. 8 on season-long Totalplay Cup. … Loves motorsports, fishing and is a self-proclaimed mediocre pianist.