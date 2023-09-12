Monday qualifiers: Fortinet Championship
Hathcoat, Bouniol, Chung, Bergeron earn spots at FedExCup Fall opener
Written by Staff
After a two-week break, the 2023 PGA TOUR calendar continues with the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California, the first event of the reimagined FedExCup Fall. The top 70 on the FedExCup standings (those who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs) have secured their 2024 PGA TOUR status, while others will jockey for all-important top-125 eligibility across the seven-event FedExCup Fall.
In the meantime, the Fortinet Championship offered a chance for non-members and dreamers to play their way into the field at Silverado Resort (North Course) via Monday's four-spot open qualifier.
Blake Hathcoat, Cyril Bouniol, Henry Chung and Jacob Bergeron earned spots in the field via Monday's qualifier. Chung and Bergeron survived a 5-for-2 playoff against Chris Crisologo, Aaron Du and Riley Elmes.
Click here for all scores from the Fortinet Championship's Monday qualifier, contested at Yolo Fliers Club in Woodland, California.
Here's a capsule look at the four Fortinet Championship qualifiers:
Blake Hathcoat (7-under 65)
Age: 25
Hometown: Fresno, California
Alma mater: St. Mary’s College
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made nine birdies against two bogeys Monday to earn his first PGA TOUR start. … Played nine events on PGA TOUR Canada in 2023, making three cuts and finishing No. 121 on season-long Fortinet Cup. Also played the circuit in 2022, finishing No. 50 on Fortinet Cup. … Played five seasons at St. Mary’s College in California, twice named First Team All-WCC. … Also played club and high school soccer.
Cyril Bouniol (7-under 65)
Age: 36
Hometown: Pau, France
Alma mater: Abilene Christian
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 1
Best PGA TOUR finish: T72, 2017 Puerto Rico Open
Notes: Made eight birdies against one bogey Monday to earn his second career PGA TOUR start. … Has made eight cuts in 25 career Korn Ferry Tour starts. … Held conditional Korn Ferry Tour status in 2023 but didn’t make a start; notably survived Second Stage of 2022 Q-School with closing rounds of 64-63 to advance on the number. … Spent six months away from game in late 2021 and early 2022, battling a thyroid attack and autoimmune issue. “There were days I couldn’t get out of bed,” he said last year. … Studied physics and astrophysics in college in France before coming to America.
Henry Chung (5-under 67, survived a 5-for-2 playoff)
Age: 26
Hometown: Sao Paulo, Brazil
Alma mater: University of San Francisco
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Cuts made: 0
Notes: After notching seven birdies against two bogeys in qualifier round, made birdie on first playoff hole to earn a spot in his second Fortinet Championship (also competed in 2019). … Held conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season but was 0-for-2 in cuts made. … Spent a year as a kitchen porter and another year as a waiter. … Was born 10 weeks premature and doctors gave him a 50% chance at survival. Afterward, doctors recommended he stay physically active as a child, and ever since he tagged along with his dad at the golf course.
Jacob Bergeron (5-under 67, survived a 5-for-2 playoff)
Age: 25
Hometown: Slidell, Louisiana
Alma mater: LSU
PGA TOUR starts: 3
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Made eight birdies against three bogeys Monday to earn spot in qualifier playoff, where he advanced with a birdie on the first extra hole. … Played Korn Ferry Tour full-time in 2023, but he made just two cuts in 21 starts. He finished No. 186 on the season-long standings and did not qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. … Finished runner-up at Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open, en route to placing No. 65 on the season-long standings and earning full status for 2023. … Competed on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2020-21, finishing No. 8 on season-long Totalplay Cup. … Loves motorsports, fishing and is a self-proclaimed mediocre pianist.