Which players have most to gain Sunday in Austin around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble?

The 31-year-old entered the fall just outside the top 100 in the standings (No. 103) and has danced around the bubble ever since. Before teeing it up this week at the Fazio Canyons Course, Greyserman had edged his way inside the FedExCup cutoff on the strength of a T10 in the fall opener in Asheville and a T11 at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. With a 69 on Saturday to sit T4, he’s tracking for not only his best finish of 2026 – T9 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May – but for a stress-free holiday season knowing his job is secure for 2027.