Which players have most to gain Sunday in Austin around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble?
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Highlights | Round 3 | Austin Championship | 2026
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The inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions is the penultimate event of the FedExCup Fall, which means players are running out of time to secure their 2027 status.
Finishing inside the top 100 of the FedExCup Fall standings after next week’s The RSM Classic guarantees a full schedule, with starts in all full-field events. The Aon Next 10 gives players who finish Nos. 51-60 starts in next season’s first two Signature Events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
Here’s a look at which players have the most to gain in Sunday’s final round at the Austin Championship.
Top-100 bubble
- Entered: 97th
- Projected: 85th
The 31-year-old entered the fall just outside the top 100 in the standings (No. 103) and has danced around the bubble ever since. Before teeing it up this week at the Fazio Canyons Course, Greyserman had edged his way inside the FedExCup cutoff on the strength of a T10 in the fall opener in Asheville and a T11 at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. With a 69 on Saturday to sit T4, he’s tracking for not only his best finish of 2026 – T9 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May – but for a stress-free holiday season knowing his job is secure for 2027.
Greyserman owns five career runner-up finishes, including a lost playoff to Aldrich Potgieter at the 2025 Rocket Classic, which paved the way to a FedExCup Playoffs appearance and full playing privileges this year. No one is picky about when their first win may come, but a breakthrough on Sunday for the Duke Blue Devil would be about as lucrative as they come: a two-year exemption and a spot on the 2028 PGA Tour Championship Series.
Max Greyserman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin
- Entered: 99th
- Projected: 90th
The Arizona State Sun Devil has lost ground after closing the regular season at No. 92 in the FedExCup standings, with just one top 25 and two missed cuts in six starts this fall. However, recent sub-par play would be forgiven with a top-10 at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, all but guaranteeing another unrestricted season for Yu, the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship winner whose full status runs through 2026. Yu does have some good vibes to pull from in the Lone Star State, as the 28-year-old’s second-best payday this year was a solo seventh at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.
"On the course I'm trying to be, just be myself on the course, try to hit good golf shots. If I just keep hitting good golf shots, the good golf is going to take care of itself," Yu said Friday. "So again, just still working on my mental game. My clubs, too, like it's been little adjustments with Callaway, so it's been great. Very confident with everything right now."
With the conditions in Texas Hill Country seemingly deteriorating, Yu will likely have to lean on his putter, as he enters the final round ranked 10th in Strokes Gained: Putting. The Scottsdale resident has had a solid driving season – 18th in SG: Total Driving – and finding fairways on what is expected to be a blustery, rainy day would only breed confidence in a flatstick that hasn’t been among his strengths during his 2026 campaign (113th on Tour across 26 starts).
- Entered: 117th
- Projected: 63rd
The two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner is still on the look out for his first win on the PGA Tour, and a courageous hole-out birdie on the treacherous par-3 17th and birdie on the par-5 18th kept the 36-hole leader's nose out front in Austin. His career-best finish of T3 came just last month at the Bank of Utah Championship and this week marks a milestone 50th start on Tour.
Beginning the fall at No. 153, Crowe has done yeoman's work to get into the top-100 conversation. The Auburn Tiger this season ranks sixth in Proximity and seventh in Greens in Regulation, respectively, and when he needs an all-around game most at year's end, his putter has shown out in Texas by gaining more than four strokes on the field (sixth).
"I've been doing this long enough to know that everyone's really good and they're just going to keep making birdies. My mindset tomorrow is to go attack the day and see what it gives, but just try to play the best I can and hopefully it come out on top," Crowe said following a testing Saturday.
Trace Crowe holes 45-foot bunker shot for birdie on No. 17 at Austin
Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60)
- Entered: 58th
- Projected: 61st
Ghim’s best FedExCup finish to date is No. 83 in his 2020-21 season, and the 30-year-old is still seeking his first career win. He has built momentum this fall, finishing runner-up at the Bank of Utah Championship and T6 two weeks ago at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, but time is running short.
“After my finish in Utah, I entered a different bubble,” Ghim said on Wednesday. “So the grind never stops, but at the end of the day it's the same game and we'll do our best to try to put ourselves in the mix at the end of the week.”
Doug Ghim reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Austin
A strong finish in the FedExCup Fall would earn him a spot in the Aon Next 10, which carries starts at Pebble Beach, which he missed in 2026, and Riviera, where he has never made a professional start.
After a poor opening-round 73, Ghim has rebounded with a 66 and a 71, showing off his elite ball striking. A strong finish this week and another solid start at The RSM Classic should be enough to get him into the top 60.
- Entered: 60th
- Projected: 59th
Coody earned status this season through the Korn Ferry Tour and put together his best year as a pro, finishing inside the top 100 to secure his 2027 card. Now he’s focused on earning key Signature Event starts.
The Plano, Texas, native played both Pebble Beach and Riviera this past season, finishing T48 and T16, respectively. The goal now is to be back in California early next season.
The Texas alum has put together solid rounds in Austin, even with an untimely double bogey to close Saturday’s third round, and sits T23 heading into Sunday.
Pierceson Coody sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 7 at Austin
Coody is as reliable a short-range putter as they come, the Longhorn being one of eight qualified players this season who haven’t missed a putt inside 3 feet, converting nearly 1,000 attempts.
- Entered: 62nd
- Projected: 58th
Smith is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, but has yet to crack the winner’s circle in the U.S. But this fall, he’s been in contention, ready to strike. In four starts this fall, he has three top-16 finishes, including a pair of top-10s.
The 34-year-old is elite off the tee and has put on a clinic so far in Austin, gaining 4.12 strokes to pace the field at Fazio Canyons Course.
He closed Saturday’s round with one of the season’s luckiest breaks. His approach into the par-5 18th came up short, hit a rock and “shot out of a cannon,” according to the Golf Channel broadcast, landing on the green. Smith made birdie to finish T15 at 10 under, four shots back of Crowe.
The Englishman may have used all his luck on one shot, but his game has not needed much help. A final-round push Sunday could move him into the Aon Next 10 and give him a real shot at his first Tour win.