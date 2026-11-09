Adam Schenk betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Adam Schenk drains 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship
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Adam Schenk heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing his recent form to bear on this new event. He'll tee off Nov. 12-15 in the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, competing for a share of the $6.0 million purse.
Adam Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|6.55
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|66-71-70-79
|+6
|2.55
Adam Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 43rd with a score of 12-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
- Schenk has averaged -0.578 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Adam Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.432
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.456
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.068
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.339
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.295
|-0.514
Adam Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.432, ranking 154th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk holds a -0.456 mark ranking 156th on the Tour. He ranks 144th with a 64.76% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Schenk ranks 112th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.068.
- On the greens, Schenk has a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 150th on the Tour. He ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31.
- Schenk ranks 164th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 19.27% of holes, and ranks 162nd by breaking par 19.88% of the time.
- He has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 158th on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total of -1.295 places him 166th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.