Adam Schenk betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.432, ranking 154th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 125th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk holds a -0.456 mark ranking 156th on the Tour. He ranks 144th with a 64.76% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Schenk ranks 112th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.068.

On the greens, Schenk has a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 150th on the Tour. He ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31.

Schenk ranks 164th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 19.27% of holes, and ranks 162nd by breaking par 19.88% of the time.