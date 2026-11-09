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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk drains 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

Adam Schenk drains 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

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Adam Schenk heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing his recent form to bear on this new event. He'll tee off Nov. 12-15 in the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, competing for a share of the $6.0 million purse.

Latest odds for Schenk at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Adam Schenk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-65-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4368-68-67-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipW/D72+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5067-68-69-72-46.55
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7466-71-70-79+62.55

Adam Schenk's recent performances

  • Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 43rd with a score of 12-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
  • Schenk has averaged -0.578 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Schenk has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Adam Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.432-0.578
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.456-0.404
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.0680.125
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.3390.343
Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.295-0.514

Adam Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.432, ranking 154th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 125th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk holds a -0.456 mark ranking 156th on the Tour. He ranks 144th with a 64.76% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Schenk ranks 112th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.068.
  • On the greens, Schenk has a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 150th on the Tour. He ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31.
  • Schenk ranks 164th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 19.27% of holes, and ranks 162nd by breaking par 19.88% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 158th on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total of -1.295 places him 166th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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