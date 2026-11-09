David Skinns betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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David Skinns taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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David Skinns brings solid recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set to take place at Fazio Canyons Course – Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. The $6 million event plays to a par 72 over 7,451 yards.
David Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T64
|70-68-68-75
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T15
|68-63-71
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|75
|73-66-68-76
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|66-65-69-70
|-10
|39.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-66-68-70
|-11
|16.022
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|72-67-66-68
|-11
|20.583
David Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Skinns has averaged -0.924 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged -0.726 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
David Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.371
|-0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.037
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.183
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.083
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.068
|-0.726
David Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns ranks 147th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.371, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 134th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Skinns holds an average of 0.037, ranking 95th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.92% ranks 27th on the Tour.
- Around the green, Skinns ranks 42nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.183, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.15% ranks 46th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Skinns posts a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.083, ranking 71st on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79 that ranks 72nd.
- Skinns ranks 33rd on the Tour in Par Breakers at 23.48%, and he has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.