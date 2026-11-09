David Skinns betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Skinns ranks 147th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.371, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 134th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Skinns holds an average of 0.037, ranking 95th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.92% ranks 27th on the Tour.

Around the green, Skinns ranks 42nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.183, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.15% ranks 46th on the Tour.

On the greens, Skinns posts a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.083, ranking 71st on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79 that ranks 72nd.