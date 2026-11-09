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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

David Skinns taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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David Skinns brings solid recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set to take place at Fazio Canyons Course – Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. The $6 million event plays to a par 72 over 7,451 yards.

Latest odds for Skinns at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

David Skinns' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5669-68-70-72-9--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT6470-68-68-75-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1568-63-71-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville7573-66-68-76-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2266-65-69-70-1039.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-66-68-70-1116.022
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3372-67-66-68-1120.583

David Skinns' recent performances

  • Skinns has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
  • Skinns has averaged -0.924 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Skinns has averaged -0.726 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

David Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.371-0.924
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.037-0.167
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.1830.256
Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.0830.110
Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.068-0.726

David Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

  • Skinns ranks 147th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.371, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 134th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Skinns holds an average of 0.037, ranking 95th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.92% ranks 27th on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Skinns ranks 42nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.183, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.15% ranks 46th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Skinns posts a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.083, ranking 71st on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79 that ranks 72nd.
  • Skinns ranks 33rd on the Tour in Par Breakers at 23.48%, and he has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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