Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions: See course preview, FAQs
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The Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, located in Austin, Texas, will host the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
What is the history and background of the Fazio Canyons Course?
The Fazio Canyons Course was originally designed by architect Tom Fazio and opened in 1999. Fazio returned to the property in 2022 to undertake a renovation of the layout, which included extending tee box locations to add length and challenge to the course. The course is part of the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, a resort property set within the Texas Hill Country.
What is the layout of the Fazio Canyons Course?
The Fazio Canyons Course is a par-72 layout measuring 7,451 yards. The course features 18 holes distributed across 10 par 4s, four par 3s and four par 5s. The property spans 95 total acres, with 30 acres dedicated to fairways and 50 acres of rough. Average fairway widths measure 35 yards. The course also incorporates 42 sand bunkers covering 58,675 square feet, and water comes into play on 10 of the 18 holes.
How does the course's location and climate affect play?
The Fazio Canyons Course is set within the Texas Hill Country environment of Austin, Texas. The natural surroundings support a variety of wildlife, including deer, skunks, rabbits, snakes, armadillos, fox, coyotes, eagles and hawks. A notable climate consideration for a November tournament is that cold weather in the Austin area can cause the course's Bermudagrass to go dormant, which may affect playing surface conditions during competition week.
What are the key design features of the Fazio Canyons Course?
Designed by Fazio, the course reflects his approach to working within the natural Texas Hill Country terrain. The layout incorporates 42 sand bunkers as a prominent strategic element, and water hazards fed by three separate water features come into play on more than half the holes. The 2022 renovation extended tee boxes to increase overall course length and challenge.
What are the playing conditions like at the Fazio Canyons Course?
The entire course is planted in Bermudagrass varieties suited to the Texas climate. The greens feature MiniVerde Bermudagrass maintained at a mowing height of 0.12 inches. Collars and approaches are both cut at 0.375 inches using Tifway 419 bermudagrass. Tees are planted with Northbridge Bermudagrass at 0.375 inches, fairways use Tifway 419 at 0.4 inches and the rough is Tifway 419 grown to 3 inches. The greens average 5,300 square feet each. The course uses reclaimed water for irrigation, and drainage is rated as good to average.
The agronomy operation is led by Director of Agronomy Tony Miller and supported by Superintendent David Madar, Assistant Superintendent Evan McKenney and a team of 24 agronomy employees, with 36 tournament volunteers joining during competition week.
What is the tournament history at the Fazio Canyons Course?
This is the first edition of this PGA Tour event.
What is the hole-by-hole breakdown of the Fazio Canyons Course?
|Hole
|Par
|Yardage
|Description
|1
|4
|400
|A mid-length opening par 4.
|2
|4
|405
|A par 4 of similar length to the first.
|3
|3
|175
|The first par 3 on the course.
|4
|4
|344
|A shorter par 4.
|5
|5
|587
|The first par 5, one of the longer holes on the course.
|6
|4
|448
|A demanding par 4.
|7
|5
|591
|The second par 5 and the longest hole on the course.
|8
|3
|215
|A mid-length par 3.
|9
|4
|478
|A lengthy closing par 4 on the front nine.
|10
|4
|492
|The longest par 4 on the course.
|11
|3
|228
|A long par 3.
|12
|4
|410
|A par 4 measuring 410 yards.
|13
|4
|387
|A mid-length par 4.
|14
|5
|564
|The third par 5.
|15
|4
|463
|A par 4 of 463 yards.
|16
|4
|472
|A par 4 measuring 472 yards.
|17
|3
|230
|The longest par 3 on the course.
|18
|5
|562
|The closing par 5.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.