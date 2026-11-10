Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions: See course preview, FAQs

The entire course is planted in Bermudagrass varieties suited to the Texas climate. The greens feature MiniVerde Bermudagrass maintained at a mowing height of 0.12 inches. Collars and approaches are both cut at 0.375 inches using Tifway 419 bermudagrass. Tees are planted with Northbridge Bermudagrass at 0.375 inches, fairways use Tifway 419 at 0.4 inches and the rough is Tifway 419 grown to 3 inches. The greens average 5,300 square feet each. The course uses reclaimed water for irrigation, and drainage is rated as good to average.