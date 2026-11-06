Inside the Field: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Blades Brown, family on journey to getting PGA Tour card
Time is running out on the FedExCup Fall, as the PGA Tour heads to the Lone Star State for the penultimate event of the 2026 season at the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa's Fazio Canyons Course (par 72, 7,451 yards) hosts players making a final push for their 2027 Tour card (top 100 of the FedExCup standings) and the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60), which unlocks the first two Signature Events of the new year at Pebble Beach and Riviera.
The 120-man field will be vying for their share of a $6 million purse, with the spoils of 500 FedExCup points going to the winner. Two-time winner this fall Austin Smotherman, Jackson Koivun and 19-year-old Blades Brown are among the notables teeing it up on the eastern edge of Texas Hill Country.
The PGA Tour uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories. Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA Tour members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.
See who's playing in the first edition of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions:
- Bauchou, Zach
- Berger, Daniel
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Blair, Zac
- Blanchet, Chandler
- Brown, Blades
- Campos, Rafael
- Castillo, Ricky
- Chatfield, Davis
- Clanton, Luke
- Cole, Eric
- Coody, Pierceson
- Crowe, Trace
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
- Dunlap, Nick
- Eckroat, Austin
- Ewart, A.J.
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Ford, David
- Garnett, Brice
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Gonzalez, Emilio
- Greyserman, Max
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hall, Harry
- Harman, Brian
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hirata, Kensei
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoge, Tom
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hoshino, Rikuya
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Jaeger, Stephan
- James, Ben
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kang, Jeffrey
- Keefer, Johnny
- Kim, Michael
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Kohles, Ben
- Koivun, Jackson
- Kuchar, Matt
- Lamprecht, Christo
- Lebioda, Hank
- Li, Haotong
- Lindheim, Nicholas
- Lipsky, David
- Lower, Justin
- Maas, Christiaan +
- Malnati, Peter
- McCarthy, Denny
- McCarty, Matt
- McGreevy, Max
- Meissner, Mac
- Moore, Taylor
- Morrison, Tommy +
- Mouw, William
- Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
- Novak, Andrew
- Nyholm, Pontus
- Pan, C.T.
- Parry, John
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Penge, Marco
- Phillips, Chandler
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Rozo, Marcelo
- Russell, Casey #
- Russell, Miles +
- Saddier, Adrien
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Sargent, Gordon
- Schenk, Adam
- Sherwood, Cole +
- Shipley, Neal
- Smith, Jordan
- Smotherman, Austin
- Stevens, Sam
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suber, Jackson
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Taylor, Nick
- Thompson, Davis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valimaki, Sami
- van Rooyen, Erik
- VanDerLaan, John
- Ventura, Kristoffer
- Vilips, Karl
- Walker, Danny
- Wallace, Matt
- Whaley, Vince
- Wise, Aaron
- Wu, Dylan
- Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
- Yu, Kevin
Key:
- + Sponsor Exemption
- # Section Champion