PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R2
Suspended

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

-15

1

USA
B. James
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

2

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

-14

2

USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

3

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

3

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T4

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T4

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T6

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T6

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T6

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T6

DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T6

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T6

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T6

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T6

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T6

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T6

USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T6

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T6

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T6

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T6

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T6

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T6

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T6

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T6

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T6

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T6

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-10
Thru
F
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
6H AGO

Inside the Field: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Blades Brown, family on journey to getting PGA Tour card

Blades Brown, family on journey to getting PGA Tour card

Written by Staff

Time is running out on the FedExCup Fall, as the PGA Tour heads to the Lone Star State for the penultimate event of the 2026 season at the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa's Fazio Canyons Course (par 72, 7,451 yards) hosts players making a final push for their 2027 Tour card (top 100 of the FedExCup standings) and the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60), which unlocks the first two Signature Events of the new year at Pebble Beach and Riviera.

The 120-man field will be vying for their share of a $6 million purse, with the spoils of 500 FedExCup points going to the winner. Two-time winner this fall Austin Smotherman, Jackson Koivun and 19-year-old Blades Brown are among the notables teeing it up on the eastern edge of Texas Hill Country.

The PGA Tour uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories. Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA Tour members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.

See who's playing in the first edition of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions:

  • Bauchou, Zach
  • Berger, Daniel
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Blair, Zac
  • Blanchet, Chandler
  • Brown, Blades
  • Campos, Rafael
  • Castillo, Ricky
  • Chatfield, Davis
  • Clanton, Luke
  • Cole, Eric
  • Coody, Pierceson
  • Crowe, Trace
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Cam
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
  • Dunlap, Nick
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Ewart, A.J.
  • Fishburn, Patrick
  • Ford, David
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gonzalez, Emilio
  • Greyserman, Max
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hall, Harry
  • Harman, Brian
  • Highsmith, Joe
  • Hirata, Kensei
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoey, Rico
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Højgaard, Rasmus
  • Homa, Max
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hoshino, Rikuya
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • James, Ben
  • Kanaya, Takumi
  • Kang, Jeffrey
  • Keefer, Johnny
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Koivun, Jackson
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Lamprecht, Christo
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Li, Haotong
  • Lindheim, Nicholas
  • Lipsky, David
  • Lower, Justin
  • Maas, Christiaan +
  • Malnati, Peter
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McCarty, Matt
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Meissner, Mac
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Morrison, Tommy +
  • Mouw, William
  • Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Nyholm, Pontus
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Parry, John
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Penge, Marco
  • Phillips, Chandler
  • Power, Seamus
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Rozo, Marcelo
  • Russell, Casey #
  • Russell, Miles +
  • Saddier, Adrien
  • Salinda, Isaiah
  • Sargent, Gordon
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Sherwood, Cole +
  • Shipley, Neal
  • Smith, Jordan
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Suber, Jackson
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Svensson, Jesper
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Thompson, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Tosti, Alejandro
  • Valimaki, Sami
  • van Rooyen, Erik
  • VanDerLaan, John
  • Ventura, Kristoffer
  • Vilips, Karl
  • Walker, Danny
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
  • Yu, Kevin

Key:

  • + Sponsor Exemption
  • # Section Champion

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
5D AGO
Compliance Solutions joins as presenting sponsor for Austin Championship
Latest
Image for article.
4D AGO
PGA Tour this week: World Wide Technology facts and figures
Latest
Image for article.
4H AGO
How to watch Moving Day action at World Wide Technology
Latest
R2
Suspended

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

-15

1

USA
B. James
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

2

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

-14

2

USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

3

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

3

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T4

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T4

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-11
Thru
F*
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW