Inside the Field: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Time is running out on the FedExCup Fall, as the PGA Tour heads to the Lone Star State for the penultimate event of the 2026 season at the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa's Fazio Canyons Course (par 72, 7,451 yards) hosts players making a final push for their 2027 Tour card (top 100 of the FedExCup standings) and the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60), which unlocks the first two Signature Events of the new year at Pebble Beach and Riviera.