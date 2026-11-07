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R3
In Progress

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Ben James
USA
B. James
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-19
Thru
13

-19

1

USA
B. James
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-19
Thru
13

T2

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-16
Thru
16

-16

T2

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-16
Thru
16

T2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-16
Thru
15

-16

T2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-16
Thru
15

4

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-15
Thru
17

-15

4

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-15
Thru
17

T5

Paul Peterson
USA
P. Peterson
Tot
-14
Thru
17

-14

T5

USA
P. Peterson
Tot
-14
Thru
17

T5

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-14
Thru
17

-14

T5

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-14
Thru
17

T5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-14
Thru
16

-14

T5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-14
Thru
16

T5

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-14
Thru
16

-14

T5

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-14
Thru
16

T5

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-14
Thru
14

-14

T5

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-14
Thru
14

T5

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-14
Thru
13

-14

T5

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-14
Thru
13

T11

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T11

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T11

Harry Hall
ENG
H. Hall
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T11

ENG
H. Hall
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T11

Adrien Dumont de Chassart
BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-13
Thru
F*

-13

T11

BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-13
Thru
F*

T11

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-13
Thru
16

-13

T11

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-13
Thru
16

T11

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-13
Thru
16*

-13

T11

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-13
Thru
16*
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4H AGO

Battle of former world No. 1s set for Sunday in Abu Dhabi as Rory McIlroy trails Jon Rahm by two

2 Min Read

Latest

Rory McIlroy reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes eagle at Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes eagle at Tour Championship

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Written by Associated Press

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jon Rahm will take a one-shot lead into the final day of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship after shooting 6-under 66 in the third round Saturday.

Rory McIlroy had shared the lead with the Spaniard but made bogey at the par-3 17th to drop into fourth place at Yas Links.

McIlroy’s 67 included a double-bogey six at No. 10. That blemish broke up a sequence of seven birdies between Nos. 7 and 14.

The two shots McIlroy now trails by at 16 under also equals the penalty he took Thursday for improving his lie at the 12th, where a double-bogey six instead became an eight.

“I have a good shot at it (Sunday), which is all I want," said McIlroy, who acknowledged he was “a little rueful” at chances missed. “I’m going to have to go out and shoot a low one, something in the mid to low 60s to get it done.”

Rahm’s 18-under total of 198 was one ahead of his playing partners Saturday, Tyrrell Hatton and Francesco Laporta, who each carded a 67.

Adam Scott continued his bogey-free tournament with a 66 to be 15 under in fifth place, one shot behind McIlroy.

That left three Masters winners in the top five on the leaderboard, with Rahm (2023), McIlroy (2025, 2026) and Scott (2013).

The two-week playoffs on the DP World Tour saw 70 players enter the $9 million Abu Dhabi Championship before the 50 top-ranked players advance to the $10 million finals event next week in Dubai.

McIlroy is currently projected to rise to No. 2 in the Race to Dubai rankings behind Eugenio Chacarra, who fired a 5-under 67 on Saturday. Chacarra is tied for 29th place on 8 under overall.

The Northern Irishman seeks a fifth straight tour rankings title and an eighth in his career, which would tie the record of Colin Montgomerie.

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1D AGO
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2D AGO
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5D AGO
Scheffler, McIlroy headline star-studded teams for 'Optum Golf Channel Games'
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R3
In Progress

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Ben James
USA
B. James
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-19
Thru
13

-19

1

USA
B. James
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-19
Thru
13

T2

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-16
Thru
16

-16

T2

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-16
Thru
16

T2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-16
Thru
15

-16

T2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-16
Thru
15

4

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-15
Thru
17

-15

4

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-15
Thru
17

T5

Paul Peterson
USA
P. Peterson
Tot
-14
Thru
17

-14

T5

USA
P. Peterson
Tot
-14
Thru
17
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