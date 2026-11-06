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R2
In Progress

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

-15

1

USA
B. James
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

2

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

2

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

3

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

3

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T4

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T4

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T4

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T4

DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T4

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T4

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T4

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T4

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T4

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T4

USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T4

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T4

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T4

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-10
Thru
15*

-10

T4

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-10
Thru
15*

T11

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T11

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T11

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T11

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T11

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T11

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T11

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-9
Thru
5*

-9

T11

USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-9
Thru
5*

T11

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-9
Thru
3

-9

T11

USA
R. Gerard
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-9
Thru
3
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2H AGO

Rory McIlroy makes 11 birdies Friday in Abu Dhabi, sits one shot off 36-hole lead

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Latest

Rory McIlroy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Tour Championship

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Written by Associated Press

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Rory McIlroy rebounded from his first-round penalty controversy by making 11 birdies and shooting 9-under 63 at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship on Friday, leaving him one stroke off the 36-hole lead.

Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Francesco Laporta were all 12 under to share the lead after two rounds at Yas Links.

McIlroy said even if he were three shots behind it's still "a much better position than I thought I would be.”

On Thursday, McIlroy was handed a two-shot penalty after his first round when officials ruled he had improved his lie on a hole where he made double bogey. He posted a 2-under 70 to be eight shots back of first-round leader Laporta of Italy.

“Before I left the course, I made peace with it. I didn’t dwell on it,” McIlroy said Friday. “I’d much rather be two shots worse off than be called a cheat. At least I went out today (and) it wasn’t playing on my mind. I had a clear conscience and I could just go and play.”

The Northern Irishman's second round started with a bogey, but he made three birdies through the next six holes before five straight birdies on Nos. 9-13.

McIlroy's second bogey – on the 14th – was followed by three birdies on the final four holes.

“I did everything well again. I drove the ball well. I hit my irons well. I putted a little bit better,” he said. “I saw a few more putts go in, which is something that I haven't been seeing for the last couple months.”

He said he worked on putting last week with his coach Brad Faxon.

Hatton made eight birdies in his round of 65, with a short missed par putt on the 16th accounting for his lone scorecard blemish.

“Obviously there's been a couple of mistakes, but overall compared to where I've been at over the last month and a half, it's nice to put a couple of decent scores together again,” the Englishman said.

Alongside McIlroy one shot back at 11 under were Englishmen Matthew Jordan and Sam Bairstow, as well as Poland's Adrian Meronk, a recent winner of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The two-week postseason playoffs on the DP World Tour began with the 224th-ranked Laporta shooting 10 under to take a three-stroke lead over three players. Laporta managed just a 70 on Friday to reach 11 under.

The subplot in this next-to-last event of the 2026 season is the fight for the Race to Dubai title, which crowns the No. 1 player on the DP World Tour each year.

It looks to be down to McIlroy, Patrick Reed (71) and Eugenio Chacarra (71), the current leader in the standings.

McIlroy is seeking a fifth straight Race to Dubai title to move level on the all-time list on eight with Colin Montgomerie, who won the award when it was called the Order of Merit.

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5D AGO
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1D AGO
McIlroy handed two-shot penalty after first round in Abu Dhabi
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4D AGO
See course preview, FAQs of World Wide Technology at El Cardonal at Diamante
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R2
In Progress

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

-15

1

USA
B. James
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

2

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

2

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

3

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

3

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T4

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T4

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T4

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T4

DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-10
Thru
F
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