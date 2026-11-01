Fifa Laopakdee rallies to defend Asia-Pacific Amateur title, earns return trips to Masters Tournament, The Open Championship

Swanwick, a junior at Florida, had a two-shot lead going to the 11th hole when his 6-iron was a little strong and went into a back bunker. His shot came out a fraction too strong, rolled past the pin and then off the false front into a deep swale. His chip-and-run up the slope came back to his feet. The next chip barely stayed on the green, and he missed an 8-foot putt to take triple bogey.